Ciara Stuns in a Series of Sizzling Outfits During Anniversary Trip With Russell Wilson: Photos

Leveling up her style show! Ciara was whisked away to Spain by husband Russell Wilson to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary — and the singer packed a slew of sultry looks that she wore throughout the trip.

From sizzling evening wear to eye catching beachwear, Ciara, 39, put all of her outfits on display in a Monday, July 7, Instagram post commemorating the trip.

The couple had an evening out on the town where she donned a plunging black sparkling minidress while showing off plenty of leg. Wilson, 36, looked equally fashionable in a white jacket with a black shirt and trousers.