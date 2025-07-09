Ciara Stuns in a Series of Sizzling Outfits During Anniversary Trip With Russell Wilson: Photos
Leveling up her style show! Ciara was whisked away to Spain by husband Russell Wilson to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary — and the singer packed a slew of sultry looks that she wore throughout the trip.
From sizzling evening wear to eye catching beachwear, Ciara, 39, put all of her outfits on display in a Monday, July 7, Instagram post commemorating the trip.
The couple had an evening out on the town where she donned a plunging black sparkling minidress while showing off plenty of leg. Wilson, 36, looked equally fashionable in a white jacket with a black shirt and trousers.
The Happy Couple
"Spain, Actually," Ciara captioned the carousel, adding the comment, "Thank you, my love @dangerusswilson, for planning the best anniversary trip I could’ve asked for."
Fans were blown away by their luxurious and loved-up getaway. "When a man LOVES you CORRECTLY. MY GIRL BEEN GLOWING FOR YEARS!" one person cheered, while a second noted, "Every single slide SLID!!!!"
Ciara and Wilson married in a stunning wedding ceremony at Cheshire, England's Peckforton Castle on July 6, 2016. The couple started dating in April 2015 after meeting at a basketball game.
Ciara Didn't Know She Was Headed to Spain
Ciara showed off her one-piece swimsuit in several photos aboard a yacht. She impressed fans with her her sporty side by going for a a jet ski ride, followed by a glass of wine at sunset. A guitarist and flamenco dancer were brought aboard the ship to entertain the couple at night.
On a different evening, Ciara donned a sparkly gold dress as the couple hit up a nightclub, while another photo showed the entrance to a castle, where the couple appeared to have an elegant dinner.
The "Level Up" singer revealed in April that the NFL star was handing all of the arrangements for their anniversary trip but that she had no idea where they were going.
“We're going to travel some. I don't know where we're going to go. Because my husband said we're planning our anniversary trip and he does all the planning. So I'm excited for it," she told a news outlet.
Fans Predict Another Pregnancy for Ciara and Russell Wilson After Anniversary Trip
Wilson made it clear that he wanted fifth child in a video Ciara shared on July 7, showing highlights from their trip. At the end, he was seen begging, "Give me Cinco," as the "Body Party" singer laughed and said, "Oh my gosh."
"C'mon, you're breaking my heart," the New York Giants quarterback added.
Fans thought Wilson would ultimately get his wish in Ciara's photo post.
"Cinco is coming soon to a theater near you! Happy Anniversary," one fan wrote, while a second added, "Here comes Cinco. They preparing."
Ciara and Russell welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Princess, 8, in April 2017. She was followed by son Win Harrison, 4, in July 2020. The couple added to their family with the birth of daughter Amora Princess, 19 months, in December 2023. The duo are also raising Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, 11, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Future.
Ciara and Russell Wilson Shared Adoring Wedding Anniversary Tributes
Ciara captioned the video post, "9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday!"
She added, "Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place! There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much!"
Wilson shared his own meaningful video post to his wife on Sunday, July 6, writing in the caption, "From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace — full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for. Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked … and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly."