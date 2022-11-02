Cindy Crawford Admits She Doesn't Feel 'Ageless': Getting Older Is Hard'

Model Cindy Crawford may be known for her longlasting natural beauty, but the mom-of-two insisted there's nothing that bothers her more than when people refer to her as "ageless."

"Even in my [skincare line] Meaningful Beauty infomercial, they used to say, ‘She hasn’t aged’ and they would show side-by-sides. And I’d tell them to stop, because it puts too much pressure on me," she shared in a new interview.