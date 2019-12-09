Photo credit: Kaia Gerber Instagram

Famous friends and fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram to praise Kaia’s bold look. “Dead for this hair,” model Bella Hadid wrote. Model Janiece Dilone also commented, "Hair is too cute!” “Love the hair omg,” one fan chimed in. Others called the haircut trendy, perfection, and beautiful. One user online pointed out how the cut accentuated her jawline.