Photo credit: Shutterstock

The exact nature of the issue is still unclear, but the A-list couple have taken it upon themselves to intervene and get Pete the help they believe he needs. "It's been a very stressful and concerning few days. Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her. They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time," a source told E! News