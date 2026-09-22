Cindy Crawford 'Inconsolable' After Son Presley Gerber's Death at 27, Says Insider: 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

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Cindy Crawford is mourning the loss of her eldest child, Presley Gerber. Several sources have opened up about how the Gerber family is coping after Presley died at age 27 on September 20. Those close to the family described the model, her husband, Rande Gerber, and their daughter, Kaia Gerber, as deeply affected by the loss. “They were so close,” a source told Page Six. “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose." The insider added, "They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”

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Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford is reportedly devastated following the death of her son, Presley Gerber, at 27.

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Another source described Cindy's current state as especially difficult. “Cindy is inconsolable. She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything,” the second insider revealed. A separate source said the family is "saddened beyond words" following Presley's death. "The family is in total shock right now. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others," a source close to The Shards star told People on Monday, September 21.

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Presley Was Surrounded by His Family

Source: MEGA Sources described Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber as a close-knit family.

Sources also pushed back on the idea that Presley faced his struggles without support from his parents. One insider emphasized that Cindy and Rande remained closely involved in their son's life throughout his years-long struggles with mental health and substance abuse. "This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," the insider explained. "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved." The source also described Presley's journey as difficult and unpredictable. "It was 'very up and down' with Presley as he would experience periods where he was 'doing very well,' followed by setbacks," they revealed. "A few years ago, he was working at the family restaurant in Malibu and seemed to be in a good place," the insider explained. "That is what makes this so heartbreaking. His family never stopped supporting him, loving him and hoping that he would be okay."

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Presley's Death Remains Under Investigation

Source: MEGA Insiders said Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber remained involved in Presley's life during his struggles.

As OK! previously reported, Presley's family confirmed his death at age 27 on Sunday, September 20. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," the representative said in a statement to TMZ. Presley died at a Los Angeles-area rehabilitation facility after reportedly checking himself in hours earlier.

'A Suspected Overdose'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's family confirmed his death on September 20 and asked for privacy.