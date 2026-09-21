Presley Gerber Embraced Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Final Public Appearance at Mental Health Event Before Death at 27
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber embraced his parents during his last public outing before his death.
The only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away at a rehabilitation facility following a suspected overdose in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 20 at just 27 years old.
On June 11, the model was seen with both of his arms wrapped around his parents while attending the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event at Aviator Nation Dreamland, per photos obtained by Page Six.
'I Was Finally Honest'
Presley grinned ear-to-ear as he posed between his supermodel mother and businessman dad.
The event featured open conversations about mental health, which included Presley as a guest speaker and member of the panel. He has been very open in the past about his ongoing struggles with mental health and addiction.
"The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself,” he said in a press release from the event, noting he came off of "various medications" at 23 years old.
He encouraged listeners to tune out their conflicting internal voices and tap into their authentic self.
Though his cause of death has not been confirmed, he dealt with addiction and panic attacks for more than a decade.
In March, the young star revealed he had undergone a "pre-ibogaine flood dose" in Mexico. The substance derives from an African shrub used to treat withdrawal symptoms and rewire neural pathways.
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"Quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this," he wrote on Instagram.
"My mantras were love yourself and it's gotta be the last time for this reason," he added. "Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself."
Cindy, Rande and Presley's younger sister, Kaia, showed their support in the comments section under the vulnerable post.
'You Are a Warrior'
"You are a warrior! Walked through the fire to find yourself," Cindy commented. "So proud!"
"That's my brother. I am d--- so proud," Kaia gushed, as Rande added, "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
After his death, the family asked for "privacy during this very difficult and painful time as they mourn their devastating loss."