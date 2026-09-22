HEALTH Presley Gerber Said Helping Others With Mental Health Struggles Was His True Goal Before Death at 27 Source: @STUDIO22PODCAST/YOUTUBE; MEGA Presley Gerber previously spoke openly about his mental health journey and his desire to help others. OK! Staff Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:08 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber discussed his mental health struggles and recovery journey.

Presley also reflected on his personal journey. "It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it," he said earlier on the podcast. He went on to explain what he hoped to do with those experiences. "That’s really what I want to do is help people—help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body," Presley revealed. "I mean, it could be anything, and there's no judgment. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things, and what I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made," he added.

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Presley Gerber Spoke Openly About His Mental Health

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber shared his thoughts on finding direction while navigating treatment.

Before his death, Presley discussed his mental health journey through his social media series, Mental Health Monday. In December 2025, he opened up about his treatment. "All these doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary," he said in a since-deleted Instagram video, Page Six reshared. "Hopefully between my research and their research and the world and G--, we can f------ figure this out," he added. At the time, Presley said he was taking several medications, including opiates, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, blood pressure medication for night terrors, and ketamine drips.

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Kaia Gerber Reflected On Her Brother's Struggles

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber spoke about her brother Presley Gerber and his experience with addiction.

His sister, Kaia Gerber, discussed their family dynamic and her brother's battle with addiction in an interview with Vogue published in August. "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," The Palisades actress said.

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber reflected on Presley Gerber’s decision to openly share his personal struggles.