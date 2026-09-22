Presley Gerber Said Helping Others With Mental Health Struggles Was His True Goal Before Death at 27
Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:08 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber spoke candidly about his personal struggles resurfacing in a 2023 episode of the "Studio 22" podcast.
"I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he said.
"For me and having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that," the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber added.
Per E! News, the 27-year-old died at a rehab facility on September 20, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Presley also reflected on his personal journey.
"It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it," he said earlier on the podcast.
He went on to explain what he hoped to do with those experiences.
"That’s really what I want to do is help people—help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body," Presley revealed.
"I mean, it could be anything, and there's no judgment. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things, and what I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made," he added.
Presley Gerber Spoke Openly About His Mental Health
Before his death, Presley discussed his mental health journey through his social media series, Mental Health Monday.
In December 2025, he opened up about his treatment.
"All these doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary," he said in a since-deleted Instagram video, Page Six reshared.
"Hopefully between my research and their research and the world and G--, we can f------ figure this out," he added.
At the time, Presley said he was taking several medications, including opiates, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, blood pressure medication for night terrors, and ketamine drips.
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Kaia Gerber Reflected On Her Brother's Struggles
His sister, Kaia Gerber, discussed their family dynamic and her brother's battle with addiction in an interview with Vogue published in August.
"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," The Palisades actress said.
Kaia also described how the experience affected her personally.
"I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing," she said.
Kaia then reflected on Presley's decision to be open about what he was going through.
"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" she said.
"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them," Kaia added.