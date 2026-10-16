What Is Cindy Crawford's Net Worth? Breaking Down the Supermodel's Fortune

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Cindy Crawford ranks among the wealthiest supermodels in the world. The 60-year-old rose to fame in the 1980s and expanded her career into acting and business while remaining one of fashion's most recognizable supermodels. More than four decades later, her staggering net worth reflects the success she has built across multiple industries.

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What Is Cindy Crawford's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford has a multimillion-dollar net worth.

After more than four decades in the industry, Crawford has amassed an estimated net worth of $400 million, a figure that reflects her combined wealth with her husband, Rande Gerber. Forbes previously estimated Crawford's individual net worth at $225 million in August 2021.

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How Did Cindy Crawford Build Her Fortune?

Source: MEGA The supermodel has been married to businessman Rande Gerber since 1998.

Crawford began modeling as a teenager and became one of the industry's most sought-after models after moving to New York. She quickly gained widespread recognition, appearing on major magazine covers and working with leading fashion brands including Revlon, Versace, Pepsi and Calvin Klein, as well as some of fashion's most renowned photographers. In 1992, she appeared in an iconic Pepsi commercial, which she and her late son, Presley Gerber, recreated during Super Bowl 52 in 2018. "To include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling. I hope it gives people that warm, fuzzy feeling," she told People at the time, adding that working with her son was "exciting." Cindy continued, "We drove to work together, we shared a trailer, and just as a mom watching him perform, I was the proud stage mom standing by the monitor."

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How Did Cindy Crawford Expand Her Career Beyond Modeling?

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Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford is among the world's richest supermodels.

Outside of modeling, Cindy also pursued a brief acting career, taking on roles in both film and television. She made her feature film debut in the 1995 film Fair Game, starring opposite William Baldwin. She later appeared in projects like The Simian Line, Wizards of Waverly Place, 54 and According to Jim. Per Cindy, her decision to stop pursuing acting felt "so freeing," explaining, "It helped me double my efforts in the things that I do like and that I can feel comfortable and I feel like I'm good at."

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What Real Estate Does Cindy Crawford Own?

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford's skincare line has become a major contributor to her overall fortune.

Cindy has also built an extensive real estate portfolio that contributes to her multimillion-dollar net worth. According to Architectural Digest, Cindy and Rande have acquired homes in Malibu, including a property they bought for $1.85 million and later sold for $7.495 million. They have also owned vacation properties and other homes in Manhattan, Miami Beach, La Quinta and Beverly Hills. In 2020, they added a $9.625 million waterfront property in an exclusive Miami Beach neighborhood to their real estate portfolio.

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What Are Cindy Crawford's Major Business Ventures and Partnerships?

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford launched a direct-to-consumer brand.