What Was Presley Gerber's Net Worth at the Time of His Death at Age 27? Inside the Late Model's Fortune

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Presley Gerber built his own empire through a modeling career that followed in the footsteps of his supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Born into a prominent family as the son of Cindy and businessman Rande Gerber, Presley made a name for himself in the fashion industry while exploring other ventures beyond the runway. He pursued opportunities to establish his own identity and build a career separate from those of famous parents and sister, Kaia Gerber, before his death on September 20. Following his passing, here's everything to know about Presley's career and net worth.

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What Was Presley Gerber's Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at a rehab facility on September 20.

Presley's official net worth was not publicly disclosed at the time of his death. However, third-party celebrity wealth trackers have published widely varying estimates of his fortune, ranging from roughly $100,000 to $3 million. The Mirror also reported Presley's estate could be valued between $4 million to $6 million, though none of these figures has been independently verified or confirmed by the late model's estate or representatives.

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How Did Presley Gerber Start His Modeling Career?

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, carved out his own career in the fashion industry before his death on September 20 at the age of 27.

Presley began modeling as a teenager, making his runway debut for Moschino at age 16 after signing with IMG Models. In an interview with Vogue ahead of the show, he admitted he was initially uncertain about making his runway debut due to his limited experience. "Honestly, I have enjoyed [the fashion industry] a lot more than expected," he said in an email. "I think I just didn't feel that I had enough experience in the fashion industry before, but now I believe I'm ready." He later worked with major fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry. As his career gained momentum, he began appearing in advertising campaigns for Celine, Calvin Klein, Pepsi and Omega, as well as in editorial features in The New York Times Style Magazine and GQ Style. Presley received The Daily's Fashion Los Angeles Award for Emerging Model in 2017, around two years before he and Kaia left IMG to sign with DNA.

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What Did Presley Gerber Do Outside Modeling?

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Presley notably worked with his famous family throughout his modeling career. In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial that recreated Cindy's 1992 advertisement for the brand. He and Kaia also teamed up for a Calvin Klein jeans campaign. "I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited," Kaia shared in a May 2017 interview with People. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you're comfortable with." It mirrored what Presley said about their "close family" and bond with Kaia.

When Did Presley Gerber Die?