Presley Gerber Through the Years: His Life in Photos Following His Death at 27
Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber faced his fair share of struggles in the years leading up to his death at the age of 27.
The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died on September 20 while at a rehabilitation facility, according to the online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His official cause of death has yet to be determined, but detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department are investigating his death as a "suspected overdose." Authorities also noted there was no indication of foul play.
"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," Cindy's publicist said in a statement to CNN.
Here's a look back at Presley's life and career in photos.
Born Into a Famous Family
Born on July 2, 1999, Presley was one of Cindy and Rande's children. His younger sister, Kaia Gerber, was born on September 3, 2001.
Growing Up in the Spotlight
With a supermodel mom and a businessman dad, Presley grew up in the spotlight, making appearances alongside his famous family from a young age.
A Close-Knit Family
Presley was photographed with his mom and sister at a park in Malibu in 2002.
Carving Out His Own Path
Presley and Kaia joined Cindy at the premiere of High School Musical 2 in August 2007.
Over a decade later, Presley revealed he and his sister were close growing up.
"We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool," he told People in 2018. "We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."
Life Beyond the Runway
Presley enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Malibu Fair in September 2007 alongside Cindy, Kaia and their friends.
In an interview with People years later, the Fair Game actress shared how she instilled the importance of giving back in her children by bringing them to charitable events supporting children with serious illnesses.
"We've done events here with Children's Hospital L.A. and Leukemia Society of America. And my friend Andrea Jaeger has Little Star Foundation, which is for kids with cancer," said the mom-of-two. "So my kids have always accompanied me on those. And what's really cool is when you see they're doing it on their own when I'm not taking them with me. I instilled that."
Quality Time With Family
In another photo from the 2007 Malibu Fair, Presley playfully strutted around while holding an oversized inflatable hammer.
More Than a Famous Last Name
Presley was spotted in Malibu in 2009, joining his famous parents and younger sister for a family dinner at Nobu.
Navigating Life in the Public Eye
The Gerbers were photographed spending time together during a family outing.
Following in His Parents' Footsteps
Following in the footsteps of his supermodel mother, Presley began his modeling career as a teenager. He signed with IMG Models before making his runway debut for the Italian fashion label Moschino at age 16.
Presley went on to walk for several major fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry. He also appeared in editorial features in The New York Times Style Magazine and GQ Style, as well as in campaigns for Celine, Calvin Klein, Pepsi and Omega.
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Making a Name for Himself
Presley continued to build his modeling career in the years that followed, often accompanying Cindy to red carpet events.
Kaia Gerber's Big Brother
During his time away from the runway, Presley often spent quality time with his family, including taking trips to the ocean for a relaxing getaway.
In December 2016, he and his family spent part of the holiday season at a beach in Miami.
Enjoying Some Time Off
In a Mother's Day interview with Vuori, Cindy reflected on her resemblance to her look-alike son, saying she believed he looked even more like her than Kaia did.
"When we're together, you can really see it," she said.
Pursuing His Passions
Presley stepped out for the Prabal Gurung SS19 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.
No Stranger to the Cameras
The father-and-son duo dressed in costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2018.
All Eyes on the Gerber Family
The Gerber family stole the spotlight at the Fashion Awards in London in December 2018.
A Special Sibling Bond
Presley was more than just a big brother to Kaia, serving as her source of comfort and support while they pursued their modeling careers. The siblings frequently worked alongside each other, with Kaia revealing in a May 2017 interview that having her brother by her side helped her feel more at ease in the industry.
"I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited," she told People. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you're comfortable with."
A Personal Journey
Just weeks before Presley's death, Kaia spoke candidly about his "decade-long struggle with drug addiction."
"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she told Vogue. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."
She then praised her brother for choosing to share his experiences publicly despite the family's traditionally private approach to personal matters.
"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world," she said. "And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."
A Life in Focus
One day after Presley's death, a source described the Gerber family as being "in total shock right now," adding Kaia "loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others."
"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," the insider claimed. "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved."
The source also called Presley's journey as "very up and down," explaining he experienced periods when he was "doing very well" before facing setbacks.