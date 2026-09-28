Presley Gerber Through the Years: His Life in Photos Following His Death at 27

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Born Into a Famous Family

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Born on July 2, 1999, Presley was one of Cindy and Rande's children. His younger sister, Kaia Gerber, was born on September 3, 2001.

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Growing Up in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at a rehab facility on September 20.

With a supermodel mom and a businessman dad, Presley grew up in the spotlight, making appearances alongside his famous family from a young age.

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A Close-Knit Family

Source: MEGA The model died at the age of 27.

Presley was photographed with his mom and sister at a park in Malibu in 2002.

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Carving Out His Own Path

Source: MEGA The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating Presley Gerber's death as a 'suspected overdose.'

Presley and Kaia joined Cindy at the premiere of High School Musical 2 in August 2007. Over a decade later, Presley revealed he and his sister were close growing up. "We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool," he told People in 2018. "We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."

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Life Beyond the Runway

Source: MEGA SMPD noted there was no indication of foul play.

Presley enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Malibu Fair in September 2007 alongside Cindy, Kaia and their friends. In an interview with People years later, the Fair Game actress shared how she instilled the importance of giving back in her children by bringing them to charitable events supporting children with serious illnesses. "We've done events here with Children's Hospital L.A. and Leukemia Society of America. And my friend Andrea Jaeger has Little Star Foundation, which is for kids with cancer," said the mom-of-two. "So my kids have always accompanied me on those. And what's really cool is when you see they're doing it on their own when I'm not taking them with me. I instilled that."

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Quality Time With Family

Source: MEGA A representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber said the family is 'asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.'

In another photo from the 2007 Malibu Fair, Presley playfully strutted around while holding an oversized inflatable hammer.

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More Than a Famous Last Name

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was one of the couple's two children.

Presley was spotted in Malibu in 2009, joining his famous parents and younger sister for a family dinner at Nobu.

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Navigating Life in the Public Eye

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was Kaia Gerber's brother.

The Gerbers were photographed spending time together during a family outing.

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Following in His Parents' Footsteps

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber spoke about his mental health struggles just months before his death.

Following in the footsteps of his supermodel mother, Presley began his modeling career as a teenager. He signed with IMG Models before making his runway debut for the Italian fashion label Moschino at age 16. Presley went on to walk for several major fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry. He also appeared in editorial features in The New York Times Style Magazine and GQ Style, as well as in campaigns for Celine, Calvin Klein, Pepsi and Omega.

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Making a Name for Himself

Source: MEGA He launched a 'Mental Health Mondays' series on Instagram.

Presley continued to build his modeling career in the years that followed, often accompanying Cindy to red carpet events.

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Kaia Gerber's Big Brother

Source: MEGA He was arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills in 2019.

During his time away from the runway, Presley often spent quality time with his family, including taking trips to the ocean for a relaxing getaway. In December 2016, he and his family spent part of the holiday season at a beach in Miami.

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Enjoying Some Time Off

Source: MEGA He was later sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program at the time.

In a Mother's Day interview with Vuori, Cindy reflected on her resemblance to her look-alike son, saying she believed he looked even more like her than Kaia did. "When we're together, you can really see it," she said.

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Pursuing His Passions

Source: MEGA The late star's sibling made a rare comment about his 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' one month before his death.

Presley stepped out for the Prabal Gurung SS19 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

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No Stranger to the Cameras

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber previously revealed he was taking several medications for his panic attacks.

The father-and-son duo dressed in costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2018.

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All Eyes on the Gerber Family

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's parents married in 1998.

The Gerber family stole the spotlight at the Fashion Awards in London in December 2018.

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A Special Sibling Bond

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was a model.

Presley was more than just a big brother to Kaia, serving as her source of comfort and support while they pursued their modeling careers. The siblings frequently worked alongside each other, with Kaia revealing in a May 2017 interview that having her brother by her side helped her feel more at ease in the industry. "I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited," she told People. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you're comfortable with."

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A Personal Journey

Source: MEGA He made his runway debut at age 16.

Just weeks before Presley's death, Kaia spoke candidly about his "decade-long struggle with drug addiction." "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she told Vogue. "I think that's also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing." She then praised her brother for choosing to share his experiences publicly despite the family's traditionally private approach to personal matters. "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world," she said. "And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

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A Life in Focus

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was also an 'avid surfer and skater.'