Clare Crawley Admits Dating Dale Moss 'Brought Out the Worst in Me': The Relationship 'Crushed My Spirit'

Letting it all out! Clare Crawley got candid about her relationship with Dale Moss — years after the two went their separate ways.

The two met on the blonde beauty's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020, and quickly fell in love and got engaged.

“I was in a relationship that was not healthy for me … it crushed me,” the 42-year-old shared on a recent episode of “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,” released on Tuesday, August 8. “That relationship brought out the worst in me. It crushed me. It crushed my spirit. It crushed in so many ways who I was as a woman.”

“It brought me down to a level that I didn’t want to be at, that I questioned myself,” she continued. “I thought I was asking for too much, I thought I was not a good communicator. All these things.”