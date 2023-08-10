Clare Crawley Admits Dating Dale Moss 'Brought Out the Worst in Me': The Relationship 'Crushed My Spirit'
Letting it all out! Clare Crawley got candid about her relationship with Dale Moss — years after the two went their separate ways.
The two met on the blonde beauty's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020, and quickly fell in love and got engaged.
“I was in a relationship that was not healthy for me … it crushed me,” the 42-year-old shared on a recent episode of “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,” released on Tuesday, August 8. “That relationship brought out the worst in me. It crushed me. It crushed my spirit. It crushed in so many ways who I was as a woman.”
“It brought me down to a level that I didn’t want to be at, that I questioned myself,” she continued. “I thought I was asking for too much, I thought I was not a good communicator. All these things.”
The former flames had an on-again, off-again relationship, they finally called it quits in September 2021.
Crawley admitted the relationship “paralyzed me temporarily" before speaking about the last time she interacted with Moss.
“[It] was the day I was told that I was going to have to go say goodbye to my mother because she was really, really sick then,” she shared, referring to her mom, Lilia, who suffers from dementia. “He basically said, ‘That’s not my problem.’ I begged him to please not leave me in that moment.”
Moss' rep previously claimed the model, 34, “chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento” after hearing about Crawley's mother's situation. However, Crawley apparently "blocked" Moss, and he had no way of getting in touch with her.
- Michelle Young, Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Brown, More 'Bachelorette' Stars Spill Their Secrets For Staying In Shape
- Dale Moss Says Clare Crawley Blocked His Phone Number Following Split, Refuses To Comment On Infidelity Rumors
- Clare Crawley Unfollows Ex Dale Moss After Seemingly Insinuating He Faked Their Relationship: 'Anyone Can Put On An Act'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fortunately, it seems like everything worked out for the best, as the reality starlet went on to marry Ryan Dawkins, and the two are now expecting their first baby together via surrogate. “He’s so good to me, and is there in the darkest, deepest moments,” she shared.
For his part, Moss has been dating Galey Alix for over a year.