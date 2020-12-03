Shady! After Clare Crawley‘s call for help, there was no response from The Bachelorette or anyone at the show, OK! has learned.

“Clare got a huge response from her fans but nothing official from the show after she posted a very emotional call for help. It is always difficult for reality stars after the show is over. All the producers, marketing and PR people move onto the next cast. Professionals that were once treating Clare like she was their best friend stop returning your calls. It is like an ugly breakup. This is exactly what Clare is going through right now,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“There are no after-reality-TV help programs. You are literally dumped, left to work out the rest of your life by yourself,” adds a TV insider. “These people think they are too famous to get real jobs, and yet they are not famous enough to make a living being a star. It’s almost cruel, but this is what they signed up for. A lot of reality stars have trouble adjusting back into real life when the lights and the cameras go away.”

Soon after posting the message, the 39-year-old received messages of support from Bachelor Nation members and celebs, including Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Maybe this was the attention Clare needed,” adds a pal.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum — who got engaged to Dale Moss, 32, after two weeks of filming the show — got extremely honest with her fans about what she’s been going through lately.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare,” she began on November 28. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

Two days after her candid message, Crawley couldn’t help but rave over her fans and friends for checking in on her.

“I just wanted to get on real quick and tell you guys thank you for the response you guys gave yesterday on the post that I posted. It meant everything to me,” the blonde beauty said on Sunday, November 30. “I wasn’t trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we could all use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody.

“Not just to me, but to everybody,” she added. “We all don’t talk about everything that’s going on, but we’re all going through things at different magnitudes. Regardless of what it is, even if it’s something big or small. Essentially everybody just has their stuff that they’re going through, and we don’t know from the outside looking in.”

Meanwhile, Crawley and Moss spent Thanksgiving together — even after he was spotted in New York City with “three women,” a source exclusively told OK! last month. Moss “was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend, and was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks,” the insider said.

Days later, the model posted a snap of himself kissing Crawley, writing, “I got you @clarecrawley.”

Despite a hiccup in their relationship, Crawley seems over the moon about Moss. “Take me back to Thanksgiving! I want the 8 hour road trip to @lajollabeachfronthome, singing at the top of our lungs, the 7pm bedtime with Christmas movies, the salty air, and most importantly time together with loved ones,” she captioned a picture of herself cuddling up to the athlete.