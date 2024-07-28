OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > clint eastwood
OK LogoPHOTOS

Everything We Know About Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera's Relationship Before Her Tragic Death in 5 Clicks

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood's longtime partner Christina Sandera died of a heart attack at the age of 61.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera Met in 2014

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA

In 2014, Clint Eastwood found love again after his failed marriages to Maggie Johnson and Dina Ruiz.

At the time, the Man with No Name star, 94, met Christina Sandera while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. He purchased the property in 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

They Made Their Debut at the Academy Awards

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA

While they kept their relationship relatively private, Eastwood and Sandera were pictured spending time in public several times.

They also marked their first red carpet appearance at the 2015 Oscars. His film American Sniper nabbed six nominations at the ceremony.

Christina Sandera Constantly Supported Clint Eastwood

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
clint eastwood

Eastwood and Sandera attended more events following their red carpet debut, including the 2016 screening of Sully, the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party, The Mule premiere and the Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes, France.

In November 2019, Eastwood and Sandera graced the red carpet of the AFI Fest in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera Lived Together in Carmel

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA

A source told Us Weekly that Eastwood and Sandera decided to shack up together when they began dating.

“She lives with him in his house, which he used to share with [his second wife], Dina. She moved in months ago,” said the insider. “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like [her]. [The] kids all say she is ‘normal.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Clint Eastwood Spoke Out About Christina Sandera's Death

clint eastwood christina sanderas relationship
Source: MEGA

The High Plains Drifter star penned a statement confirming his longtime partner's death, saying, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. also revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter but clarified that no further details would be released.

On July 23, the Monterey County Health Department told the New York Post that Sandera died of a heart attack. She was 61.

According to her death certificate, cardiac arrhythmia was the immediate cause of her death. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was an additional condition that contributed to her demise.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.