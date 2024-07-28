Everything We Know About Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera's Relationship Before Her Tragic Death in 5 Clicks
Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera Met in 2014
In 2014, Clint Eastwood found love again after his failed marriages to Maggie Johnson and Dina Ruiz.
At the time, the Man with No Name star, 94, met Christina Sandera while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. He purchased the property in 1986.
They Made Their Debut at the Academy Awards
While they kept their relationship relatively private, Eastwood and Sandera were pictured spending time in public several times.
They also marked their first red carpet appearance at the 2015 Oscars. His film American Sniper nabbed six nominations at the ceremony.
Christina Sandera Constantly Supported Clint Eastwood
Eastwood and Sandera attended more events following their red carpet debut, including the 2016 screening of Sully, the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party, The Mule premiere and the Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes, France.
In November 2019, Eastwood and Sandera graced the red carpet of the AFI Fest in Hollywood.
Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera Lived Together in Carmel
A source told Us Weekly that Eastwood and Sandera decided to shack up together when they began dating.
“She lives with him in his house, which he used to share with [his second wife], Dina. She moved in months ago,” said the insider. “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like [her]. [The] kids all say she is ‘normal.’”
Clint Eastwood Spoke Out About Christina Sandera's Death
The High Plains Drifter star penned a statement confirming his longtime partner's death, saying, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. also revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter but clarified that no further details would be released.
On July 23, the Monterey County Health Department told the New York Post that Sandera died of a heart attack. She was 61.
According to her death certificate, cardiac arrhythmia was the immediate cause of her death. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was an additional condition that contributed to her demise.