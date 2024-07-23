Clint Eastwood's Partner Christina Sandera's Cause of Death Revealed
Clint Eastwood announced the passing of his longtime partner Christina Sandera on Thursday, July 18.
Days later, the Monterey County Health Department officially confirmed the 61-year-old's cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as a contributing condition.
Eastwood, 94, first began his relationship with Sandera in 2014. The pair met after she got the job as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Camel-by-the-Sea, Calif. They went on to date for 10 years and kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye.
“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” the legendary filmmaker said after the news of her passing hit headlines.
The award-winning actor and director has been married twice, but had several other long-term partnerships. He was wed to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987, and Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004. Before sparking a romance with Sandera, Eastwood was involved with Sandra Locke for 13 years.
Over the years, Eastwood also welcomed eight children— Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Francesca, Kyle, Kathryn, Scott and Morgan.
On Sunday, July 21, Morgan — who he shares with ex-wife Dina, 58 — took to Instagram to mourn Christina's death by sharing a sweet photo from her June wedding.
“A devastating loss for our whole family,” she penned in the caption. “Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. You will be missed.”
As OK! previously reported, several members of the Eastwood family attended Morgan's lavish wedding. Clint himself looked as sharp as ever at the upscale event — despite sporting a bit of a scruffy look!
"A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable … but Clint, in his usual manner, says that’s their problem, not his," a source spilled at the time. "He’s still running around after his grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf."
Added the source, "Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms. He doesn’t need women to swoon over him to make his day ... Clint says at this age he’s earned the right to be comfortable and not have to be preen like a peacock!"
