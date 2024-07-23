Clint Eastwood's Partner Christina Sandera's Cause of Death Revealed

Days later, the Monterey County Health Department officially confirmed the 61-year-old's cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as a contributing condition.

Eastwood, 94, first began his relationship with Sandera in 2014. The pair met after she got the job as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Camel-by-the-Sea, Calif. They went on to date for 10 years and kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” the legendary filmmaker said after the news of her passing hit headlines.