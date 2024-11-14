King Charles' Staffer's Retirement Could Create 'Friendlier Path' to the Monarch Reconciling With Prince Harry
King Charles' private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, is rumored to be planning his retirement, and his absence could help the monarch reconcile with Prince Harry.
"If Alderton goes, it could create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry to be given the security protection he seeks and to resume some curtailed version of his royal duties," royal biographer Tina Brown wrote on her Fresh H--- Substack account.
"It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flops," Brown noted.
In Spare, Harry was critical of Alderton's role within The Firm.
"The Wasp [Sir Clive] was lanky, charming, arrogant, a ball of jazzy energy. He was great at pretending to be polite, even servile," the Duke of Sussex penned. "Because he seemed so weedy, so self-effacing, you might be tempted to push back, insist on your point, and that was when he'd put you on his list.''
"A short time later, without warning, he'd give you such a stab with his outsized stinger that you'd cry out in confusion. Where the f--- did that come from?" he asked.
Despite the tension between Harry and Prince William, Brown still thinks the American-based duke has a place in the royal family.
"Enough with the feuds. Families, including this one, need to stick together," she shared. "William, whatever his abiding resentments toward Harry for his intemperate broadsides in Spare, should now suck it up and let his father give Harry something to do."
OK! previously reported biographer Robert Hardman predicted Charles was thinking about Harry during his birthday celebration.
'"I think most people, and particularly now in their late 70s, they'd be wanting to kind of sort out any loose ends," Hardman told GB News.
"But it's different when you're a monarch. So in a sense, he's got so much going on that he has these distractions," he continued. "But of course, in the back of his mind is the fact that his beloved younger son is thousands of miles away with grandchildren who he's hardly ever seen."
Charles and Harry met in February after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty was noticeably absent during the duke's May Invictus Games celebration.
"It's not because there's a there's some great sort of Arctic freeze. There are very sound reasons why there is a distance at the moment," Hardman stated.
"Harry is clearly got a lot to unpack, and a lot he wants to discuss. So the decision for now is just, let's not have that conversation right now. The king doesn't need it," he suggested. "There's also the issue of what does William think about it, because any solution has to be three way solution."
Harry is fighting to maintain police personnel in the U.K., and Hardman claimed the legal battle is a source of tension for the veteran and Charles.
"The main problem for Harry is he's suing the government. He's suing the king's ministers in the king's courts," Hardman explained. "And you can't have in any way the king being drawn into that discussion, because that would be what's called legal jeopardy."