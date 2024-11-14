King Charles' Staffer's Retirement Could Create 'Friendlier Path' to the Monarch Reconciling With Prince Harry

"If Alderton goes, it could create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry to be given the security protection he seeks and to resume some curtailed version of his royal duties," royal biographer Tina Brown wrote on her Fresh H--- Substack account.

"It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flops," Brown noted.