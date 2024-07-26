Prince Harry Fears Meghan Markle Will Be Attacked With 'Acid' In U.K.

I think what's happening to Meghan is a bit too much, you're hating her a bit too much and I can say that this is not good for me because if before you judge you would know what Harry and Meghan are going through, I think you would change your mind , they made their mistakes and I understand that. I'm sorry about what's going on with the tabloids and photographers that everyone is exaggerating. think you live in fear that a photographer will enter your house and threaten you what would you do? Well you don't know I think and I don't even know, why can you only judge? think before you say words hurt a lot and above all they must be used well, Diana would not be absolutely happy with all this. if you don't want to stop it for harry and meghan please stop it. at least do it for Diana please❤️‍🩹. TRANSLATE. Penso che quello che sta succedendo a Meghan sia un po' troppo, la stai odiando un po' troppo e posso dire che questo non va bene per me perché se prima di giudicare sapresti cosa stanno passando Harry e Meghan, penso cambieresti idea, hanno commesso i loro errori e lo capisco. Mi dispiace per quello che sta succedendo con i tabloid ei fotografi che tutti stanno esagerando. pensi di vivere nella paura che un fotografo entri in casa tua e ti minacci cosa faresti? Beh, non lo sai, penso e non lo so nemmeno, perché puoi solo giudicare? pensa prima di dire le parole fanno molto male e soprattutto vanno usate bene, Diana non sarebbe assolutamente contenta di tutto questo. se non vuoi fermarlo per Harry e Meghan, per favore, smettila. almeno fallo per Diana ti prego ❤️‍🩹#princessofwales #meghanmarkle #suits #princessmeghanandprinceharry #foryou #lovesmegh #lovemeghanmarkle #ilovemeghanmarkle #princessmeghan #psfyp #princessmeghanandprinceharry #meghanmarkle