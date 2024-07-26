OK Magazine
Prince Harry Fears Meghan Markle Will Be Attacked With 'Acid' In U.K.

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle will be attacked with 'acid' if she visits the U.K.

Jul. 26 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle went from being a working actress to a member of the British royal family, but the scrutiny she recieved from the public became a cause for concern for the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle hasn't visited the U.K. since 2022.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary, which premiered on Thursday, July 25. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The Suits star hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and Harry often credits security concerns for the reason why Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, don't travel to London.

Meghan Markle accused the British press of making people hate her.

In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two became emotional about the British headlines painting her as mean and divisive.

"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'

"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess asked.

Meghan Markle's mental health suffered when she was a working royal.

In the Sussexes 2021 interview, Oprah Winfrey quoted Meghan calling royal life "almost unsurvivable."

"Yeah, there was. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan told the talk show host when discussing her contemplating suicide.

"And, again, I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends, or them calling me crying, just, like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you’. And I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing," she recalled.

Prince Harry said he 'felt forced' to leave the U.K.

Meghan struggled to adjust to royal life, and ultimately, the demands and public fodder took a toll on her mental health.

"I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered," the mom-of-two continued. "But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. And I . . . I just didn’t . . . I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior roles in 2020.

In his 2023 lawsuit against the Home Office, the duke shared that he won't bring his family to England without protection.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his witness statement.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead stated.

