King Charles' Explosive Relationship With Prince Harry Is 'Always in the Back' of the Monarch's Mind

In February, Harry rushed to London to visit Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to meet with the famous redhead during his two most recent U.K. trips.

"It's not because there's a there's some great sort of Arctic freeze. There are very sound reasons why there is a distance at the moment," Hardman stated.

"Harry is clearly got a lot to unpack, and a lot he wants to discuss. So the decision for now is just, let's not have that conversation right now. The king doesn't need it," he suggested. "There's also the issue of what does William think about it, because any solution has to be three way solution."