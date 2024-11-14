King Charles' Explosive Relationship With Prince Harry Is 'Always in the Back' of the Monarch's Mind
King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship unraveled after Spare was published, and one biographer believes the monarch is missing the Duke of Sussex on his 76th birthday.
"I think most people, and particularly now in their late 70s, they'd be wanting to kind of sort out any loose ends," Robert Hardman told GB News.
"But it's different when you're a monarch. So in a sense, he's got so much going on that he has these distractions," he continued. "But of course, in the back of his mind is the fact that his beloved younger son is thousands of miles away with grandchildren who he's hardly ever seen."
In February, Harry rushed to London to visit Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to meet with the famous redhead during his two most recent U.K. trips.
"It's not because there's a there's some great sort of Arctic freeze. There are very sound reasons why there is a distance at the moment," Hardman stated.
"Harry is clearly got a lot to unpack, and a lot he wants to discuss. So the decision for now is just, let's not have that conversation right now. The king doesn't need it," he suggested. "There's also the issue of what does William think about it, because any solution has to be three way solution."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Currently, Harry is fighting to maintain his security privileges in the U.K., and the legal battle could be a source of tension for the veteran and his father.
"The main problem for Harry is he's suing the government. He's suing the king's ministers in the king's courts," Hardman explained. "And you can't have in any way the king being drawn into that discussion, because that would be what's called legal jeopardy."
Despite his health battles, Charles remains positive.
"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch," Hardman shared. "He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory."
"He's actually much happier since becoming King," he claimed. "One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge."
OK! previously reported Hardman predicted Charles and Harry's reunion is dependent on William's comfortability.
"Whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman told an outlet.
“Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process," Hardman added. "People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”
Royal editor Richard Eden predicted William and Kate Middleton won't meet with Harry and Meghan Markle until they show remorse for their tell-all projects.
"I've been speaking to people about ... the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. “But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologize for everything they have said."
"They need to apologize, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV program or in a book?" Eden wondered.