King Charles Celebrates His 76th Birthday at 'Surplus Food Festival': See Photos
King Charles is spending his 76th birthday continuing his commitment to service and environmentalism, as His Majesty attended a "surplus food festival.”
Charles and London Mayor Sadiq Khan visited a food hub in south London as part of the King’s Coronation Food Project, which is designed to make food accessible to everyone. The ''surplus festival" provides meals to people in need using items that would've gone to waste.
"Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste — and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one," Charles is quoted saying on the King Charles III Charitable Fund's website.
Charles isn't the only member of the royal family to extend resources to the less fortunate, as Prince William is hoping to make housing available to all civilians.
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."
Despite the Prince of Wales' hopes for the future, his privileged reality opened the door to criticism.
"The Prince of Wales has already faced accusations surrounding his own privilege," a voiceover said. "There has been some criticism of the prince's plans because of the multiple homes he owns."
"Some believe the prince is coming uncomfortably close to meddling in matters of policy," the narrator added.
William clarified that he wants to make a difference, and his stance is rooted in humanitarianism, not politics.
"There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?" an interviewer asked.
"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need," William replied. "And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"