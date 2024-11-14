King Charles Celebrates His 76th Birthday at 'Surplus Food Festival': See Photos

Charles isn't the only member of the royal family to extend resources to the less fortunate, as Prince William is hoping to make housing available to all civilians.

"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."