'CNN: This Morning' Anchors 'At War' After Don Lemon's Controversial Nikki Haley 'Not At Her Prime' Comment: Tension 'Smoldering For Months'

CNN: This Morning anchor Poppy Harlow allegedly left the set with a colleague on Thursday, February 16, following cohost Don Lemon 's controversial comments about Nikki Haley being past her "prime" as a woman.

A source claimed Harlow took a "well-timed" break after her tense moment with Lemon and was later followed into the restroom by fellow cohost Kaitlan Collins, who has also butt heads with the 56-year-old over the past few weeks.

Per the source, tensions have "been smoldering for months" between the three show hosts, but CNN boss Chris Licht "isn't doing anything about it."