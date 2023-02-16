'The View' Hosts Savaged By Fox News Correspondents After Slamming Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Run

"So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," Whoopi Goldberg said, slamming the right-wing candidate's recent speech.

"And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new," the Oscar winner continued while going on to accuse Haley of not knowing "right from wrong."