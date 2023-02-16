'The View' Hosts Savaged By Fox News Correspondents After Slamming Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Run
Anchors at Fox News had a field day over the comments the ladies at The View made about Nikki Haley's presidential run.
During the Tuesday, February 14, taping of the ABC chat show, the hosts gave their wildly candid opinions on the former South Carolina Governor's announcement she will be running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.
"So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," Whoopi Goldberg said, slamming the right-wing candidate's recent speech.
"And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new," the Oscar winner continued while going on to accuse Haley of not knowing "right from wrong."
Over at Fox, the television personalities were fuming over the treatment of the female politician. "I've never seen women more vile to other women than on The View. They're hateful. They are blind to any woman's achievement," news correspondent Greg Gutfeld exclaimed on an episode of The Five. "Their idea of diversity stops at diversity of opinion. If you don't agree with them, you're as good as scum to them."
Judge Jeanine Pirro chimed in about the situation, noting, "When you have a conservative who's a woman and [who] considers herself a woman of color, oh, they want to trash her immediately."
The stars of The View were not the only people who were less than thrilled by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations throwing her hat in the ring to become leader of the nation.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," Don Lemon shockingly uttered during the Thursday, February 16, broadcast of his CNN show. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
"When is a woman in her prime, it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s," he shared, before clarifying, "I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime."
