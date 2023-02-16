Don Lemon Apologizes For 'Inartful And Irrelevant' Remarks On Nikki Haley Not Being In Her 'Prime'

Lemon's cohost Poppy Harlow appeared to be confused and perturbed by the 56-year-old's comments, questioning him on where he got the information and what type of "prime" the website was talking about — "prime for child bearing" or "prime for being president."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied at the time. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."