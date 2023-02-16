Don Lemon Apologizes For 'Inartful And Irrelevant' Remarks On Nikki Haley Not Being In Her 'Prime'
Don Lemon has issued an apology after insisting that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was no longer in her "prime" years as a woman.
"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," the Fox News journalist tweeted on Thursday, February 16.
"A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally," he continued. "I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."
As OK! previously reported, Lemon slammed Haley — who recently announced she decided to run for president in the 2024 election — after she emphasized the United States was in need of a younger president.
"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he said. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
Lemon's cohost Poppy Harlow appeared to be confused and perturbed by the 56-year-old's comments, questioning him on where he got the information and what type of "prime" the website was talking about — "prime for child bearing" or "prime for being president."
"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied at the time. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
Despite expressing his remorse, critics rushed to the comments section to call Lemon out for his seemingly weak apology.
"Please. This is your bosses making you apologize. You have done this before. Remember women’s sports? Yeah babe. Bye," one user wrote, while another added, "Clearly you have issues with women. Inartful, irrelevant, and regretful, but can you just say 'I'm sorry'?"
A third pointed out, "Don, You're 56 (Googled it); Stop worrying about women's 'prime.'"
