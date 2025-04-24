or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
CNN’s Correspondent Confronts 'MAGA' Reporter Donald Trump Invited to the White House: 'Do You Consider Yourself a Journalist?'

A CNN reporter got into a confrontation with a 'MAGA' reporter.

April 24 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

CNN Reporter Interviewed a Pro-MAGA Journalist

Donie O’Sullivan called out pro-Trump reporters.

Senior CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan confronted pro-MAGA White House reporters who were invited by President Donald Trump himself to cover his administration.

When Sullivan spoke to Real America’s Voice Chief White House Correspondent Brian Glenn, Lindell TV White House reporter Cara Castronuova and Steve Bannon’s War Room co-Host and White House Correspondent Natalie Winters, things got intense.

Donie O’Sullivan Questioned Natalie Winters

CNN recently have been calling out several journalists on the far right.

O’Sullivan asked Winters, "Do you consider yourself a journalist?"

"Yes," she replied, adding, "Our bias is not to be sycophants for President Trump. Our bias is for our audience, which is the working class of America — the people who want to put this country first."

O’Sullivan also asked the War Room co-host whether she would "call it out" if the commander-in-chief "messes up."

"Yeah, and we have, I think, time and time again, particularly on the... issue of immigration," she explained. "We are not for stapling green cards to diplomas."

Natalie Winters Called Herself a 'Populist Nationalist'

Donald Trump invited MAGA supporters to the press conference.

Winters, a "populist nationalist" who agrees with "most of what Trump does," recently clarified that she is not a "cultist" like a lot of her critics have called her over the years.

The conservative began making on-camera appearances on the War Room in 2020.

"The pandemic’s really where she got her sea legs," Bannon said of the 24-year-old.

Donald Trump Invited Pro-MAGA Reporters to The White House

Natalie Winters calls herself a 'populist nationalist.'

O’Sullivan also asked Winters about those who are skeptical of her credentials.

"To the people — and I’m sure you see this online every single day — who say you don’t deserve to be here because you’re not a real journalist, what’s your response to them?" the CNN correspondent wondered.

Winters replied, "Well, I’m pretty sure the group of people in there spent, what was it, four years, covering for someone who was essentially dead — and that’s being charitable in my description of him — a president by the name of Joe Biden."

"So to all those people who are apoplectic over having new media voices, you guys failed, and that’s why we’re here," she continued.

Other Reporters Were Also Confronted

Donald Trump plans on inviting more pro-MAGA voices to the White House.

O’Sullivan also spoke with Castronuova and Glenn, who were mocked on social media for spending their time at the White House praising the president. One of the jabs included Glenn insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during his sit-down meeting with Trump and J.D. Vance.

As for Glenn, he insisted his comment about Zelensky’s attire was earnest.

"I’m not a troll. Never have been," he told O’Sullivan. "That was a legitimate question that I just wanted to ask. I didn’t mean to get everyone fired up like they did."

Castronuova was asked about Trump’s "fitness plan" and admiringly claimed that the president "looks healthier than ever before."

