CNN’s Correspondent Confronts 'MAGA' Reporter Donald Trump Invited to the White House: 'Do You Consider Yourself a Journalist?'

O’Sullivan asked Winters, "Do you consider yourself a journalist?"

"Yes," she replied, adding, "Our bias is not to be sycophants for President Trump. Our bias is for our audience, which is the working class of America — the people who want to put this country first."

O’Sullivan also asked the War Room co-host whether she would "call it out" if the commander-in-chief "messes up."

"Yeah, and we have, I think, time and time again, particularly on the... issue of immigration," she explained. "We are not for stapling green cards to diplomas."