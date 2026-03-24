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CNN Host Announces She's Leaving the Network While on the Air: Watch

photo of Rahel Solomon.
Source: CNN

CNN host Rahel Solomon broke her own personal news live on air, saying Friday, March 27, would be her last day a the network.

March 24 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

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CNN anchor Rahel Solomon announced her departure from the network live on air during the Monday, March 23, broadcast of her morning show, Early Start.

Solomon described her exit as "personal news" and expressed excitement about her "next chapter," though she did not specify her plans during the broadcast.

“Now, to some personal news, I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN,” Solomon said.

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Source: @EarlyStart/X
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image of The star said she is starting a new chapter.
Source: CNN

The star said she is starting a new chapter.

“It has been such an honor, truly, to serve as a business correspondent for CNN. I have covered everything from inflation to the job market and everything in between,” she said.

Solomon has anchored the 5 a.m. ET hour of Early Start since its launch in March 2025, and served as a business correspondent for the network since 2022.

Although her final broadcast on the cable news network is scheduled for Friday, March 27, Solomon said, it’s “not goodbye, but see you soon.”

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image of She originally joined CNN from CNBC in April 2022.
Source: CNN

She originally joined CNN from CNBC in April 2022.

A network spokesperson expressed gratitude for her contributions over the past four years and stated they are supportive of her decision to move on.

Solomon originally joined CNN from CNBC in April 2022. Her departure follows her return from a six-month maternity leave in December 2025. At this time, CNN has not announced a successor for her role on Early Start.

Current reports indicate significant upheaval at CNN due to an impending acquisition by Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison, a known ally of President Donald Trump.

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image of CNN is set to layoff staffers, according to a report.
Source: CNN

CNN is set to layoff staffers, according to a report.

This shift has led to internal panic among staffers who fear a "MAGA makeover" of the network similar to recent changes at CBS.

CBS is currently facing a significant ratings crisis across its news and entertainment divisions, with several flagship programs hitting historic lows.

The network's flagship news program has seen a drastic decline in viewership since Tony Dokoupil took over as anchor in January, falling below the 4 million viewer threshold, a mark insiders describe as a potential "death spiral.”

image of Staffers are reportedly 'shaken' over Bari Wass potentially taking a role at CNN.
Source: The Free Press/YouTube; CBS

Staffers are reportedly 'shaken' over Bari Wass potentially taking a role at CNN.

Paramount Skydance won a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, after Netflix withdrew from negotiations.

Staffers are reportedly "shaken" by the prospect of Bari Weiss, the editor-in-chief at CBS News and an Ellison appointee, taking a similar role at CNN.

There is widespread fear that high-profile anchors who have been critical of Trump, such as Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, may be fired under the new management.

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