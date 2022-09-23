CNN Shakeups: Jake Tapper To Take Over Chris Cuomo's Former Primetime Spot

Jake hits primetime!

One week after CNN unveiled several major changes to its programming roster, the news outlet has thrown yet another major change into the mix.

On Thursday, September 22, the network announced that anchor Jake Tapper, whose eponymous series The Lead With Jake Tapper has historically filled the station’s 4 p.m. time slot, will temporarily replace disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo in his former 9 p.m. spot.