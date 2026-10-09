CNN's Scott Jennings Turns on Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Slams Her Bribery Scandal as a Major 'Distraction' for Trump Administration
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
CNN's MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings flamed embattled U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle on live TV, calling her text messages and brewing bribery scandal "extremely unseemly" and a major "distraction" for the Trump administration.
Jennings' remarks follow a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Guilfoyle pressured a Trump donor to wire $100,000 to cover her personal credit card bill.
During an appearance on CNN's The Arena and in discussions with anchor Kaitlan Collins, Jennings stated there was "no way to sugarcoat" the unfolding scandal.
'There's No Other Way to Read It'
Jennings directly targeted the “extremely unseemly” nature of the leaked messages, remarking, "There's no other way to read it.”
While noting the behavior "may not be illegal," Jennings insisted that "it has to be investigated" and suggested the State Department launch a probe, which it did.
Jennings explicitly warned that Guilfoyle should consider her future, saying she had "better be thinking of ways to defend her job" because the scandal is an "embarrassment" and a hurdle for the administration.
“And if this story continues to spiral or more bad information were to come out, only she would know that, and she needs to be transparent with her principles about that,” Jennings said.
According to reports originally published by The Wall Street Journal, the controversy centers on text messages exchanged between Guilfoyle and MAGA donor Eric Deters.
Guilfoyle allegedly utilized the encrypted messaging app Signal to request a $100,000 wire transfer directly to her American Express account.
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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Begged Trump Donor for $100,000
The leaks revealed texts where Guilfoyle reportedly wrote, "I really wish you would stop papering all these things," and explicitly noted that sending the funds directly via the requested method meant it "won't show up anywhere.”
Deters, who was seeking legal and tax assistance from the Trump administration, claimed Guilfoyle promised to be his "Trump ride or die forever" if he settled the bill. Ultimately, Deters did not wire the money.
Guilfoyle’s legal team has disputed the text messages' authenticity, arguing that any financial discussions concerned outstanding balances owed to her for speaking at patriotic events before her ambassadorial nomination.
Trump Donor Threatens Defamation Lawsuit After Scandal
In an interview, Deters told The Bulwark’s Sam Stein that Guilfoyle was “evil” and a “grifter,” and said he is launching a defamation lawsuit against her.
He explained that after the Wall Street Journal report dropped, she claimed the leaked text messages were fake and labeled him a "notorious blackmailer.”
In a blunt moment of self-reflection regarding the $100,000 credit card demand, Deters confessed, "Unfortunately for Kimberly Guilfoyle, at that time... I didn't have $100,000 to spare to give to Kimberly Guilfoyle, or I actually would have been a dumba-- enough to do it." Instead, he used his wife as an "excuse" to back out of the payment.
Beyond the pay-for-play donor scandal, Guilfoyle faces a growing array of allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff, and excessive spending.