CNN's Scott Jennings Turns on Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Slams Her Bribery Scandal as a Major 'Distraction' for Trump Administration

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CNN's MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings flamed embattled U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle on live TV, calling her text messages and brewing bribery scandal "extremely unseemly" and a major "distraction" for the Trump administration. Jennings' remarks follow a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Guilfoyle pressured a Trump donor to wire $100,000 to cover her personal credit card bill. During an appearance on CNN's The Arena and in discussions with anchor Kaitlan Collins, Jennings stated there was "no way to sugarcoat" the unfolding scandal.

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'There's No Other Way to Read It'

Source: CNN/YOUTUBE,MEGA Scott Jennings said Kimberly Guilfoyle's alleged messages 'have to be investigated.'

Jennings directly targeted the “extremely unseemly” nature of the leaked messages, remarking, "There's no other way to read it.” While noting the behavior "may not be illegal," Jennings insisted that "it has to be investigated" and suggested the State Department launch a probe, which it did. Jennings explicitly warned that Guilfoyle should consider her future, saying she had "better be thinking of ways to defend her job" because the scandal is an "embarrassment" and a hurdle for the administration.

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Source: MEGA 'She needs to be transparent with her principles about that,' Scott Jennings demanded.

“And if this story continues to spiral or more bad information were to come out, only she would know that, and she needs to be transparent with her principles about that,” Jennings said. According to reports originally published by The Wall Street Journal, the controversy centers on text messages exchanged between Guilfoyle and MAGA donor Eric Deters. Guilfoyle allegedly utilized the encrypted messaging app Signal to request a $100,000 wire transfer directly to her American Express account.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Begged Trump Donor for $100,000

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly vowed to be MAGA donor Eric Deters' 'Trump ride or die forever' if he sent her money.

The leaks revealed texts where Guilfoyle reportedly wrote, "I really wish you would stop papering all these things," and explicitly noted that sending the funds directly via the requested method meant it "won't show up anywhere.” Deters, who was seeking legal and tax assistance from the Trump administration, claimed Guilfoyle promised to be his "Trump ride or die forever" if he settled the bill. Ultimately, Deters did not wire the money. Guilfoyle’s legal team has disputed the text messages' authenticity, arguing that any financial discussions concerned outstanding balances owed to her for speaking at patriotic events before her ambassadorial nomination.

Trump Donor Threatens Defamation Lawsuit After Scandal

Source: MEGA MAGA donor Eric Deters labeled Kimberly Guilfoyle 'evil' and a 'grifter' after the report was exposed.