CNN Star Bianna Golodryga Leaving Network After Nearly a Decade: 'Exciting News to Share Very Soon!'

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Ever since David Ellison's Skydance took over CNN, staffers have been eyeing the exits, and on October 22, longtime anchor Bianna Golodryga announced in a post on X that she’s joining them. “After nine wonderful years at CNN, I’ve decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon!”

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'Whatever Is Next for You, You'll Be Phenomental in the Role'

Source: MEGA Bianna Golodryga is one of numerous staffers to exit.

Support from colleagues poured in. “Always loved discussing news when we worked together,” revealed Gen. Mark Hertling, a military commentator. “Whatever is next for you, you’ll be phenomenal in the role.” Golodryga is the latest to leave CNN in the wake of Ellison’s takeover of the network after the merger of Skydance with Warner Brothers Discovery. Ellison, a close associate of Donald Trump, has promised CNN will retain editorial independence.

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'CNN and CBS News Are Here to Tell It Straight Down the Middle'

Source: MEGA David Ellison promised independence for CNN and CBS News, but some have their doubts.

“Great news organizations like CNN and CBS News are here to tell it straight down the middle,” he insisted. “That requires newsrooms that reflect the whole world, not one side of it. And it requires independence. Our journalists will continue to answer to the facts and to all the people they serve, not to any party or cause.” But observers have their doubts after Ellison installed conservative commentator Bari Weiss as head of news at CBS, leading to a massive ratings plunge for the venerable 60 Minutes.

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'Do I Have to List What's Happening There?'

Source: MEGA Christiane Amanpour left CNN after David Ellison's takeover.

Golodryga is not the first high-profile loss. Longtime CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour recently left the network after 43 years. "I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about a corporate thing that’s underway, but I am, obviously, as a person, as a journalist with a record, concerned,” Amanpour told an audience last year, when the merger was underway. “And I’m concerned based on what’s happened to the other things that he’s taken over already like CBS News right? I mean, do I have to list what’s happening there?”

Golodryga Could Perform a Journalistic Double Header

Source: CNN THIS MORNING Bianna Golodryga could end up working at two different news organizations.