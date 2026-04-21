Coco Austin Shows Off Her Butt in Thong Bikini: Photo

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Coco Austin is turning up the heat! The model took to Instagram to share a bold beachside snap that instantly caught fans’ attention. In the photo, Austin posed outdoors in a tropical paradise, surrounded by palm trees and a stunning ocean backdrop. Rocking a tiny thong bikini, she showed off her signature curves while kneeling on a rock, giving followers a full view of her toned physique.

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Source: @coco/Instagram Coco Austin showed off her curves in a thong bikini during a tropical photoshoot.

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She kept the look effortlessly glam, pulling her blonde hair into a casual bun and adding oversized hoop earrings for a touch of flair. The lush greenery and bright turquoise water only added to the eye-catching moment. Keeping things playful, Austin captioned the post with a string of emojis — letting the photo speak for itself.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love. “Beautiful, absolutely beautiful👏👏👏,” one person wrote. Another added, “How are you real? 🔥.” “O M G, you look fabulously fit and fine! @coco 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑,” a third chimed in.

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Source: MEGA Fans quickly praised the star confident and bold Instagram post.

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The sultry post comes just over a month after Austin, 47, shared sweet matching moments with her daughter, Chanel Nicole, during a tropical getaway. On March 1, the duo coordinated in polka dot bikinis while vacationing in the Bahamas, posing together in adorable Instagram snaps. Both styled their hair in braids as they walked hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other.

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They later relaxed poolside and blew kisses in front of colorful water slides, showing off their close bond. “It’s been a ritual for Chanel and I to match sometime during our vacations or trips. We've been doing it ever since she was 6 months old and we plan on not stopping anytime soon!” Austin shared. “Thank you to @sugardollllz for being a part of our matching journey ❤️ I love modeling your suits.”

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Source: MEGA The model recently shared matching bikini moments with her daughter, Chanel.

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Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet mother-daughter moments. “You seem like a perfect mom, love to see you two!” one follower commented. Another added, “She’s such a lucky little girl to be able to travel with mom and have that close relationship. She’s absolutely precious. ❤️.”

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Source: MEGA Coco Austin said she always considers her daughter when posting more revealing content.