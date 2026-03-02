or
Article continues below advertisement
Bikini-Clad Coco Austin Matches With Look-alike Daughter Chanel, 9, During Luxe Vacation in the Bahamas: Photos

Source: MEGA/@coco/Instagram

Coco Austin matched her bikini to her 9-year-old daughter, Chanel, in the Bahamas.

March 2 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Like mother, like daughter.

Coco Austin, 46, coordinated her polka dot bikini with daughter Chanel, 9, during a tropical vacation to the Bahamas on Sunday, March 1.

The TV personality and her child styled their hair in two braids as they wrapped their arms around each other and walked hand in hand in new Instagram photos.

Image of Coco Austin shares a daughter with Ice-T.
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin shares a daughter with Ice-T.

The duo later lounged by the pool and blew kisses in front of colorful water slides.

“It’s been a ritual for Chanel and I to match sometime during our vacations or trips. We've been doing it ever since she was 6 months old and we plan on not stopping anytime soon!” wrote Austin, who spent her mother-daughter day at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas. “Thank you to @sugardollllz for being a part of our matching journey ❤️ I love modeling your suits.”

Fans praised the model for fostering a positive relationship with her kid.

“You seem like a perfect mom, love to see you two!” one person exclaimed, while another commented, “She’s such a lucky little girl to be able to travel with mom and have that close relationship. She’s absolutely precious. ❤️.”

Image of Coco Austin coordinated bikinis with her child.
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin coordinated bikinis with her child.

The ladies were joined by Austin’s longtime husband and Chanel's dad, Ice-T. In one snap, the rapper, 68, was all smiles as he posed alongside his family, donning a white T-shirt, baseball cap and shorts. The actress dressed up in a floral maxi dress, while her child stayed casual in a yellow hoodie and denim shorts.

“Gotta away from the cold and shot down to Bahamas 🇧🇸PS. That's a hot cheeto burger in the second pick #icefamily,” Austin wrote.

Coco Austin Reflects on Posing for Racy Pics in Front of 9-Year-Old Daughter

Image of Coco Austin is vacationing in the Bahamas.
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin is vacationing in the Bahamas.

The 46-year-old maintains a close relationship with her little girl and always keeps her front of mind, particularly during racy photoshoots.

"I think about her all the time," she said during the November 9, 2025, episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one, I'll bring it down a little bit. I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's s---. She just rolls her eyes. She gets it."

Image of Coco Austin brought her family along on a tropical getaway.
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin brought her family along on a tropical getaway.

No matter how old her daughter is, Austin claimed she will be snapping "s--- pictures until I die."

"You hear all these comments, 'Don't you think you're too old?' It really bothers me because I think we're setting the tone," she said. "I'm really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I'm all about that and I think I'm doing a good job keeping up with myself."

The blonde beauty added, "I'm gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits. Everybody's like, 'When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!' I'm like, 'No, I'm doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the h--- out of you? I'm gonna do it all until I die.'"

