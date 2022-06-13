Speaking His Mind! Former Contestant Cody Rigsby Labels Tyra Banks A 'Polarizing Figure' As 'DWTS' Departure Rumors Swirl

"There is no official decision on who will be hosting next season but it doesn't look like Tyra will be back," an insider revealed, adding that it "would be a network decision, not her decision."

"The problem is, she just didn't fit in. She didn't fit in with producers and she didn't fit with the audience and it showed," continued the source. According to insiders close to the show, Banks was making “wild demands” on set and was “disrespectful to the crew.”

“The viewers hate Tyra, but ABC is locked with her so they are trying,” the insider noted. “Tensions are high in the ballroom. Between low ratings, COVID outbreaks and constant managing of the Tyra backlash, the producers are on edge about everything."