Collin Gosselin Confesses He Was 'In A Dark Place Mentally' After Being Institutionalized By Mom Kate Gosselin

Collin also spoke out about how his mother claimed he has special needs.

"It's unfortunate that that's how my mom, you know, phrased me as a person. You know, I don't see those things and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me then, you know, that's her point of view and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that, you know, it's not the case," he said.

These days, Collin is living his best life. "I would say just from things that have been said and things that have been seen in the media, a big misconception about me is that I'm incapable or, you know, that I'm still kind of hung up on the things that I've been put through because I'm not," he stated. "I work just like everybody else. I go to school. I hang out with my friends. You know, my life is great and I'm very fortunate for the life I have now."