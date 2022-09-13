Kate Gosselin Demands Jon Gosselin Cough Up $132K In Overdue Child Support

There's a good chance Jon Gosselin is going to regret making claims about ex wife Kate Gosselin's financial situation. Last month, the father-of-eight claimed his former spouse had taken $100,000 from their kids' trust fund for her own use, which spurred her attorney to point out that he's very behind in child support payments.

And on September 7, Kate filed to enforce an old judgement, as in 2018, she insisted he owes her $132,875 in child support payments.