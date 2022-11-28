Collin Gosselin Reveals If He Will Ever Reconcile With Mom Kate After Years Of Estrangement
After being at odds for years, Collin Gosselin opened up about his heartbreaking rift with mom Kate Gosselin. In a recent interview, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained that their years on the TLC show and in the spotlight had an extremely negative impact on their relationship.
"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin revealed. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."
In 2018, Collin's father, Jon Gosselin, who also shares Mady, Cara, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel with his ex-wife, got full custody of him after Kate and her attorney failed to show up to a custody hearing. "It didn't really bother me," the now 18-year-old said of his mom not attending the court session.
"I mean, it’s like I said, it's on her own terms and if she doesn't want to show up she doesn't have to show up," he continued. "I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know? My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was."
"But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot," Collin emphasized.
Despite not having his mother in his life, the former reality star has been navigating the situation well — but hopes for a reconciliation in the future. "Yes, it would be ideal," he responded when asked if he would ever patch things up with Kate.
"It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship," Collin said of he and the Dancing With the Stars alum's current dynamic. "I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."
"I want to say that in life we all go through hard things. We all get knocked down, we all experience really, really difficult things," he explained. "But don't sit around and mourn and cry about it, address the situation you're in and fix it and come out on top of it. Because resilience is a really important thing."
Collin, along with his parents and siblings, starred on the hit reality show from 2007 until 2017. Though the show continued to thrive in the ratings, Jon and Kate divorced in 2009.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Collin.