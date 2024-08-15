OK Magazine
'I Would Never Hurt Them': Collin Gosselin Gushes Over His Estranged Siblings Despite Mom Kate Claiming He 'Destroyed' the Family

collingosselin
Source: @COLINGOSSELIN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 15 2024, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Collin Gosselin stopped speaking to six out of seven of his siblings when he moved in with his dad, Jon Gosselin, in 2018 — and now Collin is opening up about where things stand with his estranged siblings.

matts square template
Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram 

Collin Gosselin claims he loves his siblings despite being estranged from them.

“I love my siblings very much,” Collin told E! News. “I would never hurt them.” He went on to explain that he would “never trash their names in the media” but blames his mom, Kate, for putting thoughts in their heads. “I do believe that my mother’s behind things they say in the media,” Collin revealed. “She’s behind their opinion of me.”

matts square template
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin live with their father.

Collin also shared he believes him and his siblings would be “very good friends” if they knew each other today. The only child of Jon and Kate’s that Collin is still in communication with is Hannah, as she also lives with Jon. Twins Cara and Madelyin, as well as Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel — who are part of the sextuplets Collin and Hannah also comprise — all live with Kate.

matts square template
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin got divorced from Kate Gosselin in 2009.

In 2016, Kate placed Collin in a psychiatric institution. He somberly said that he “didn’t know it was goodbye” when he was forced to leave his siblings by his other.

Noting that he believes Kate made him go away to “save her reputation,” Collin shared his wish for Kate is to “pursue the truth.” “I just want it to stop,” he added. “I don’t want this battle anymore.”

This isn't the first time Collin has addressed his family feud, as he discussed the same situation on Vice TV’s Jon & Kate: Family Circus show, which aired on July 18, 2023. “I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us,” Collin said at the time. “She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way.”

matts square template
Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin wants mom Kate to 'pursue the truth.'

Confirming the rest of their siblings decided to “not have a relationship” with Collin on the special, Hannah opened up about Collin leaving the homestead.

“We didn’t even know where he was,” she shared, “so that was a big thing for me because I couldn’t comprehend why my mom would do that to one of our siblings, you know, her own kid. That is, like, a really dark part of our past.”

For her part, Kate broke her silence on Collin via her Instagram on July 21, writing, “My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment.”

