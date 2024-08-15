In 2016, Kate placed Collin in a psychiatric institution. He somberly said that he “didn’t know it was goodbye” when he was forced to leave his siblings by his other.

Noting that he believes Kate made him go away to “save her reputation,” Collin shared his wish for Kate is to “pursue the truth.” “I just want it to stop,” he added. “I don’t want this battle anymore.”

This isn't the first time Collin has addressed his family feud, as he discussed the same situation on Vice TV’s Jon & Kate: Family Circus show, which aired on July 18, 2023. “I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us,” Collin said at the time. “She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way.”