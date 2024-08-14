Collin Gosselin Reveals He Was 'Discharged' From the Marines When They Found Out Estranged Mom Kate 'Institutionalized' Him

"The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life," he explained, referring to how estranged mom Kate Gosselin put him in an institution, claiming he had violent outbursts and special needs.

While dad Jon Gosselin has stood firm in his belief that Colin did not need to go to the facility, the young adult noted of the Marines, "Being in an institution, that’s good enough … to discharge me. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it."