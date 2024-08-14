Collin Gosselin Reveals He Was 'Discharged' From the Marines When They Found Out Estranged Mom Kate 'Institutionalized' Him
Collin Gosselin has hit a major roadblock in his dream to become a marine.
The former reality star, 20, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps last year, but in a new interview, Collin revealed he was "discharged" from the program "towards the end of training, very close to graduating."
"The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life," he explained, referring to how estranged mom Kate Gosselin put him in an institution, claiming he had violent outbursts and special needs.
While dad Jon Gosselin has stood firm in his belief that Colin did not need to go to the facility, the young adult noted of the Marines, "Being in an institution, that’s good enough … to discharge me. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it."
Collin noted he's "working to appeal the decision," sharing that becoming a U.S. Marine is one of his few "wishes" in life.
Though his alleged anger issues were one of the reasons the mother-of-eight sent him away, he insisted her claims that he threatened the family with a weapon aren't true.
"I love my siblings very, very much. I would never hurt them. I would never trash their names in the media," he insisted. "But what I do believe is that my mother’s behind things they say in the media."
"She’s behind their opinion of me," he added.
- Family Feud: Kate Gosselin Feels Ex-Husband Jon 'Maligned Her and Influenced Colin and Hannah' to Stay Away From Her
- Jon Gosselin Has No Way to Contact 4 of His Kids as Ex-Wife Kate Still 'Owns Their Phones'
- Kate Gosselin Celebrates 4 of Her Sextuplets on Their 20th Birthdays in Rare Photo, Leaves Out Collin and Hannah: 'Who Feels Old?'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The only one of his siblings he is on good terms with is fellow sextuplet Hannah, who like Collin, chose to live with Jon after he divorced Kate.
With Collin's future in the Marines unclear, he said he's planning to study finance at Penn State.
Though he'll "miss being around" his dad, Colin said of the DJ, "I think he’s looking forward to me going on my own path."
Collin also spilled that despite being off the small screen for years, he's not opposed to returning to reality television.
"I think there’s a good possibility," he revealed. "I don’t know as a full-time thing, but I think I might as well use that name, use the history of it, and just return to it."
It's unlikely that Jon would be happy about his son going back to the cameras, as he encouraged Alec Baldwin — who recently signed a reality show deal with TLC — to reconsider the idea.
"My advice to Alec is to run the other way," the DJ shared in an interview. "Enjoy your career and your family. And, enjoy your life with your kids. We're all not getting any younger."