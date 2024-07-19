Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Has FaceTimed With His Estranged Kids and Ex-Wife Kate Even Though They Refuse to Talk to Him

"She is completely integrated in my kids' lives," Jon, 47, explained on the Thursday, July 18, episode of the "The Domenick Nati Show," also referring to son Collin and daughter Hannah, both 20, who chose to live with him when he split from Kate, 49, in 2009.

"I know Steph has talked to Kate and I know Steph has talked to my other kids, like through FaceTime through Hannah's phone, and everything seems copasetic," he shared. "My other kids haven't talked to me though. So maybe it's easier to talk to someone that's with me but not me."