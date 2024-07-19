OK Magazine
Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Has FaceTimed With His Estranged Kids and Ex-Wife Kate Even Though They Refuse to Talk to Him

Jul. 19 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Will Jon Gosselin's girlfriend be the one who brings the reality star and his estranged kids back together?

Though the dad-of-eight hasn't talked to the six kids who live with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, he revealed his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, is on good terms with everyone in his family.

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Stephanie Loeb, has spoke to his ex-wife, Kate, and his kids whom he's estranged from.

"She is completely integrated in my kids' lives," Jon, 47, explained on the Thursday, July 18, episode of the "The Domenick Nati Show," also referring to son Collin and daughter Hannah, both 20, who chose to live with him when he split from Kate, 49, in 2009.

"I know Steph has talked to Kate and I know Steph has talked to my other kids, like through FaceTime through Hannah's phone, and everything seems copasetic," he shared. "My other kids haven't talked to me though. So maybe it's easier to talk to someone that's with me but not me."

When Jon and Kate split in 2009, six of their eight kids chose to live with their mother.

"I just feel maybe under the scrutiny of everything that transpired, that it may just be easier for them to talk to a third-party individual that's totally integrated in my life," the DJ added.

Host Domenick Nati was surprised to hear that Stephanie had chatted with Kate, to which Jon explained they just "said hi or something like that" and only spoke "once or twice," clarifying they're not constantly in touch.

Jon has denied Kate's allegations that Collin has expressed violent behavior. Her claims are why she previously sent him to a special needs school.

"I think Kate sees this as a long-term relationship, so maybe she just wanted to know the woman who's influencing her children," Jon guessed.

"Maybe she's just concerned," he said. "It what it is."

Over the years, Jon accused his ex-wife of alienating him from their kids, as he can't even contact them since she still has control over their phones. Despite the strain, the reality star said he plans to invite all of his offspring to his and Stephanie's wedding once he proposes.

"I don't see why they wouldn't get an invite," he said. "Whether they come or not, that's going to be up to them since they're adults now and they can make their own adult decisions."

In 2009, police were called to the exes' home due to a heated argument.

Jon and his lady went public with their romance in the summer of 2023, and the dad-of-eight has talked about his plans to pop the question in several interviews, though he hasn't given a timeline of when he'll do so. However, he hinted a ring will come sooner rather than later.

"I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too," he gushed. "So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."

