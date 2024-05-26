While Kate had primary custody of all of their children at one point, Hannah and Collin eventually chose to go live with their father full time.

"Collin hasn’t spoken to his mom in years," an insider dished to a news outlet. "And Hannah doesn’t have a relationship with Kate."

"Kate hopes things get better in the future, but also feels Jon has maligned her and influenced Collin and Hannah," the insider added. "She loves all her children. Still, reconciliation looks a long way off."