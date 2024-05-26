Family Feud: Kate Gosselin Feels Ex-Husband Jon 'Maligned Her and Influenced Colin and Hannah' to Stay Away From Her
Kate and Jon Gosselin were married for 10 years before deciding to call it quits — but their struggles were only beginning.
The pair — who share twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin — spent the next 15 years in and out of court arguing everything from living arrangements to child support.
While Kate had primary custody of all of their children at one point, Hannah and Collin eventually chose to go live with their father full time.
"Collin hasn’t spoken to his mom in years," an insider dished to a news outlet. "And Hannah doesn’t have a relationship with Kate."
"Kate hopes things get better in the future, but also feels Jon has maligned her and influenced Collin and Hannah," the insider added. "She loves all her children. Still, reconciliation looks a long way off."
As OK! previously reported, Jon obtained custody of the two sextuplets after Collin was admitted to a live-in mental hospital after allegedly being diagnosed with a behavioral disorder at age 12.
Kate reportedly did not tell any of his siblings or Jon where Collin was for months. Upon discovering his son was at Fairmount Behavioral Health System, the 47-year-old claimed he spent more than $1 million to get his son out of the facility.
This comes after Jon claimed his ex-wife had purposely alienated him from a majority of his children in the years after their split.
"I don’t really talk to my twins anymore, or the other four," he said on Brandi Glanville's "Unfiltered" podcast. "They [the twins] live in Manhattan, they have their own life. My other four are in North Carolina."
"I think there was a lot of alienation. There was sibling alienation — which is still going on now because the other kids, other than Hannah, don’t talk to Collin," he said, then alleged there was "still parent alienation" going on to this day.
"I have no idea what their thought process is on me or what they’ve been told," he continued. "It’s so hard… and I have no cell phones and no contact."
The father-of-eight also accused Kate of keeping him from having a relationship with his own mother during their marriage.
"It was Kate and the kids and that was it," Jon said at the time. "She doesn’t talk to her own family so she tried to segregate me from mine until I woke up one day. Now, I call my mom every day."
The insider spoke with Star magazine about Collin and Hannah's estranged relationship with their mother.