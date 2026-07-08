Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate 'Not Sharing Any Water' With Her Kids Is 'a Very Minuscule Example' of Her Alleged Abuse
July 8 2026, Updated 3:48 p.m. ET
Collin Gosselin spoke out again against his mother, Kate Gosselin.
The 22-year-old criticized his estranged mom in reaction to a video posted via Instagram, in which a critic discussed a clip of Kate that has lived "rent-free" in her head ever since she first saw it "because of how unbelievably cruel [Kate] was to her child."
In the footage, Kate's daughter Maddie Gosselin said, "I haven't had a drink all day...I want a drink, I'm gonna like get dehydrated or something."
'A Very Minuscule Example'
Kate replied to her daughter, saying, "Yes, me too." Before asking, "Is there time to throw a bottle of water at me?" She takes a sip and puts it down without offering any to Maddie.
The young girl then tells her mom, "I need it now. It's really, really mean you drank right in front of my face." Kate tells her, "We can't right now; we're going on," right before the interview begins.
Collin posted this reaction video to his own Instagram story, saying, "Not sharing any water with my siblings is crazy. And this is just a very minuscule example of the things she would do."
Ready to Tell All
The family, who rose to fame on the popular TLC reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, has made headlines recently, with Collin announcing his debut memoir and promising to expose everything about the alleged trauma he experienced growing up in the spotlight.
The book, titled In the Shadow of Eight, is said to hit shelves on October 13, and details the abuse that happened when the cameras turned off.
- Kate Gosselin Accuses Son Collin of Being 'Mentally Ill' as She Dismisses His Intense Child Abuse Claims Ahead of Memoir Release
- Collin Gosselin Says Refusing to Be Part of Mom Kate's 'Circus' Landed Him in Behavioral Facility
- Jon Gosselin Accused Of Punching And Kicking Son Collin; Kate Fights Back: 'Enough Is Enough'
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'Much of It Was Deliberately Kept Hidden'
In an interview with Us Weekly, Collin said, “My life was always broadcast to millions, but what was actually happening in my life was never shown — in fact, much of it was deliberately kept hidden. For years, other people told my story through headlines, television episodes and public speculation.”
'It’s So Tough'
This newest accusation comes after Kate called her son "mentally ill" in the comment section of her TikTok account.
In the thread, one of her followers commented, "As a Mom who has been constantly disparaged and lied about by her adult child with a skewed version of their childhood (fueled by their narcissistic parent), my heart is with you...Even though we know the truth and who we are, the hurt sneaks in once in a while," on a video that had no mention of Collin.
Kate wrote back saying, "Thank you! YOU understand! Sadly, only parents who have a mentally ill child understand! It’s so tough, and I’m learning that ppl have NO ability to understand unless they’ve been through it themselves."