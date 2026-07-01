REALITY TV NEWS Kate Gosselin Accuses Son Collin of Being 'Mentally Ill' as She Dismisses His Intense Child Abuse Claims Ahead of Memoir Release Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin has accused her son of being 'mentally ill' as she continues to deny child abuse claims. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kate Gosselin, 51, is in the comments again. She posted another TikTok video on Tuesday, June 30, to share a daily update on her rescue dog, Koda. Like the day before, she did not mention her son Collin Gosselin, 22, at all, but that did not stop her followers from taking to the comment section to do it for her. Amid the ongoing claims of abuse from Collin, she has now labeled him as "mentally ill." In the comment thread, one person said, "As a Mom who has been constantly disparaged and lied about by her adult child with a skewed version of their childhood (fueled by their narcissistic parent), my heart is with you...Even though we know the truth and who we are, the hurt sneaks in once in a while." Kate replied, "Thank you! YOU understand! Sadly, only parents who have a mentally ill child understand! It’s so tough, and I’m learning that ppl have NO ability to understand unless they’ve been through it themselves."

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'After Years of Being Silenced'

Source: MEGA ,@CollinGosselin1/instagram Kate Gosselin's claims come after son Collin Gosselin announced his memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight.'

These accusations come just one day after Kate admitted to filtering her comment section, claiming that her page is about her "real life" and "all about kindness, love, honesty, and definitely not for made-up accusation discussion! 😘." The recent comments follow the announcement of her son Collin's shocking tell-all memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, where he promises, “This book is about truth, survival, resilience and finding my voice after years of being silenced. If my story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to tell their own, then every difficult page was worth writing." Earlier this month on social media, he promised the book, set to be released in October, will expose “the shocking facade of his picture-perfect family.”

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Troubled History

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Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin sent her son to a mental hospital when he was 12 years old.

This is not the first time Kate has made claims about the state of Collin's mental health. Back in 2016, Kate sent him to Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute, a psychiatric hospital in Philadelphia, when he was just 12 years old. She later stated that it was because of his "unpredictable and violent behavior" and that she had to protect the rest of her family. His father, Jon Gosselin, fought to have him released and was granted sole custody in 2018 after Collin secretly sent him a letter begging to leave. Years later, in 2023, Collin made a bombshell claim that the real reason Kate sent him to the mental institution was to keep him quiet about the abuse he endured.

'Where I Wouldn’t Be Able to Get the Secrets Out'

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin shared that his mom put him away to protect herself.