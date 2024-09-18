Kate Gosselin 'Makes No Apologies' After Son Collin, 20, Accuses Her of Tying Him Up and Locking Him in Basement as a Child: Source
Kate Gosselin has reportedly chosen to remain silent after her son Collin's latest allegations of horrific abuse.
Most recently, the 20-year-old claimed the mother-of-eight "zip-tied" his hands and feet together and "bolt-locked" him in a dark basement where she watched him with surveillance cameras as a young boy.
"My mother would put me in that room multiple times ... turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he said earlier this month.
"Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside," Collin continued. "I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
In an article published on Wednesday, September 18, a source spilled to a news outlet: "Kate makes no apologies for her treatment of Collin. Of course, when Collin tells it, it sounds like a horror story."
As OK! previously reported, Collin also claimed that a post his mother made calling him "violent" and "unpredictable" was responsible for his sudden discharge from the U.S. Marines during training.
Her statement read in part: "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon."
"Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with," she continued. "As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight."
It's since been reported that Collin had been diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and PTSD as a child.
According to Collin, the military saw the post, and due to their confusion on the accuracy of the information regarding his childhood behavior and past medical conditions, he was discharged.
"That's when I sought out to get a professional psychiatric evaluation done," he explained. "That ultimately ruled out all of these diagnoses."
A source told In Touch that Kate will not apologize regarding her treatment of Collin.