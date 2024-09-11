Collin Gosselin Blames Mom Kate for Military Discharge After Her Post Calling Him 'Violent and Unpredictable' Went Viral

Collin Gosselin is on a mission to prove the mental health diagnoses he received as a child were not accurate after he was abruptly discharged from the U.S. Marines.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 20, claimed he was "pretty far" through military training and "very close to graduating" when his mother, Kate, 49, made a social media post about him that swiftly circulated the Internet and eventually led to him being discharged.