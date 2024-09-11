Collin Gosselin Blames Mom Kate for Military Discharge After Her Post Calling Him 'Violent and Unpredictable' Went Viral
Collin Gosselin is on a mission to prove the mental health diagnoses he received as a child were not accurate after he was abruptly discharged from the U.S. Marines.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 20, claimed he was "pretty far" through military training and "very close to graduating" when his mother, Kate, 49, made a social media post about him that swiftly circulated the Internet and eventually led to him being discharged.
In the social media message, Kate said that Collin had received "multiple psychiatric diagnoses." She further described him as having a "distorted perception of reality" and said he was "violent and unpredictable" as a child.
She then shared that after "years of outpatient treatment" she had him institutionalized as an in-patient medical facility.
"At the time I was in training, so I couldn't defend these attacks. I didn't even know what was going on until my friend actually mailed me a picture of the paragraph that she wrote," Collin told a news outlet in a recent interview.
"Because of this post and the attention that it got, things started to get looked through on Parris Island," he continued. "What was discovered was that I was in an institution and from their side of things, from the side of things in the Marine Corps, they couldn't tell if these claims on social media ... were true or not."
Collin said the confusion about the accuracy of his diagnoses "ultimately led to my discharge" as he wasn't immediately able to prove he had "sufficient evidence that these were false" until after he returned home.
"And that's when I sought out to get a professional psychiatric evaluation done," he explained. "That ultimately ruled out all of these diagnoses."
Aside from his account, he also shared the medical records with the news outlet proving he did not have the conditions he'd been told he had as a child.
Dr. Paul E. Delfin did "a comprehensive psychological evaluation" of the young reality star and confirmed he "does not meet criteria for any of the diagnoses of concern" including bipolar, autism, ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and PTSD. He also said that he did not see any evidence of other psychiatric diagnoses or behavioral disorders.
As OK! previously reported, Collin also accused his mother of being physically and verbally "aggressive" to him as a young boy and even alleged she'd repeatedly zip-tied his limbs together and locked him in a dark basement.
"Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside," he said. "I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
