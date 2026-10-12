or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Collin Gosselin
OK LogoNEWS

Collin Gosselin Says He Has Proof Mom Kate Locked Him in a Closet as a Child: 'It Was Cinder Block Walls and Cement Floors'

Photo of Collin Gosselin and Kate Gosselin
Source: On Purpose Podcast/YouTube; MEGA

Collin Gosselin said that Kate Gosselin claimed a psychiatrist 'approved' locking him in a closet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin claimed he had proof to support his longstanding allegations that his mother, Kate Gosselin, locked him in a basement closet as a form of punishment when he was a child.

"It's not just like a bedroom where, you know, that’s a part of the house that, you know, you just put your kid in and you flip the lock around and lock them," Collin, 22, claimed during an appearance on the "On Purpose" podcast on Monday, October 12. "She had a room specifically built in the storage part of our unfinished basement, it was cinder block walls and cement floors.”

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Rose to Fame on 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram

Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

Collin is one of eight children Kate, 51, shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2009.

The former couple first welcomed twin daughters Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by their sextuplets — Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in 2004.

The family rose to fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007, and documented their lives with eight young children.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Claimed Mom Kate Gosselin Was Trying to 'Silence' Him

Photo of Kate Gosselin was granted primary custody of the eight children following her divorce from Jon Gosselin.
Source: @collingosselin/Instagram

Kate Gosselin was granted primary custody of the eight children following her divorce from Jon Gosselin.

Following the couple's 2009 divorce, Kate was granted primary custody of the eight children. During this time, Collin claimed his mom was "physically and verbally abusive" toward him and would isolate him from his siblings by locking him in the closet.

"[The room] was a full-effort operation of [Kate’s] to silence me, and make sure I had no way to tell anybody what was going on," Collin, who no longer speaks to six of his seven siblings, claimed during the interview.

MORE ON:
Collin Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Allegedly Banned Contact Between Collin Gosselin and Jon Gosselin

Photo of Kate Gosselin has denied allegations that she locked Collin Gosselin in a closet of their home.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin has denied allegations that she locked Collin Gosselin in a closet of their home.

Though Kate has denied allegations surrounding the room, Collin presented a document allegedly written by a registered nurse at Fairmount, the mental health facility where his mother admitted him just four days before his 12th birthday.

He told host Jay Shetty that Fairmount provided him with the notes, which also explicitly prohibited contact with his father, 49, and restricted sugar.

“She had just dumped me in an institution with no reason to, besides the fact that she wanted to get me out of the house so that I wouldn’t keep trying to show the world what she was doing,” Collin claimed.

Collin Gosselin Claimed He Had Proof of Kate Gosselin Locking Him in Closet

Photo of Collin Gosselin claimed to have a document that allegedly quoted Kate Gosselin saying she had a room that she locked him in.
Source: MEGA; @collingosselin/Instagram

Collin Gosselin claimed to have a document that allegedly quoted Kate Gosselin saying she had a room that she locked him in.

Collin claimed the notes contained a direct quote from Kate that read, "He always tells wild stories. I’ve been investigated before. Yes, I have a room that I lock him in, and a psychiatrist approved that.”

The TLC alum said the document marked the first time he had evidence to back up his accusations about being locked in a closet by her, adding, "No psychiatrist would ever approve that ever."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.