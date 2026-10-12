Collin Gosselin Says He Has Proof Mom Kate Locked Him in a Closet as a Child: 'It Was Cinder Block Walls and Cement Floors'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Collin Gosselin claimed he had proof to support his longstanding allegations that his mother, Kate Gosselin, locked him in a basement closet as a form of punishment when he was a child.
"It's not just like a bedroom where, you know, that’s a part of the house that, you know, you just put your kid in and you flip the lock around and lock them," Collin, 22, claimed during an appearance on the "On Purpose" podcast on Monday, October 12. "She had a room specifically built in the storage part of our unfinished basement, it was cinder block walls and cement floors.”
Collin Gosselin Rose to Fame on 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'
Collin is one of eight children Kate, 51, shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2009.
The former couple first welcomed twin daughters Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by their sextuplets — Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in 2004.
The family rose to fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007, and documented their lives with eight young children.
Collin Gosselin Claimed Mom Kate Gosselin Was Trying to 'Silence' Him
Following the couple's 2009 divorce, Kate was granted primary custody of the eight children. During this time, Collin claimed his mom was "physically and verbally abusive" toward him and would isolate him from his siblings by locking him in the closet.
"[The room] was a full-effort operation of [Kate’s] to silence me, and make sure I had no way to tell anybody what was going on," Collin, who no longer speaks to six of his seven siblings, claimed during the interview.
- Collin Gosselin Says Refusing to Be Part of Mom Kate's 'Circus' Landed Him in Behavioral Facility
- Jon Gosselin Accused Of Punching And Kicking Son Collin; Kate Fights Back: 'Enough Is Enough'
- Jon Gosselin Reveals There's Still 'So Much Animosity' Between Ex-Wife Kate and Son Collin Amid Abuse Allegations
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Kate Gosselin Allegedly Banned Contact Between Collin Gosselin and Jon Gosselin
Though Kate has denied allegations surrounding the room, Collin presented a document allegedly written by a registered nurse at Fairmount, the mental health facility where his mother admitted him just four days before his 12th birthday.
He told host Jay Shetty that Fairmount provided him with the notes, which also explicitly prohibited contact with his father, 49, and restricted sugar.
“She had just dumped me in an institution with no reason to, besides the fact that she wanted to get me out of the house so that I wouldn’t keep trying to show the world what she was doing,” Collin claimed.
Collin Gosselin Claimed He Had Proof of Kate Gosselin Locking Him in Closet
Collin claimed the notes contained a direct quote from Kate that read, "He always tells wild stories. I’ve been investigated before. Yes, I have a room that I lock him in, and a psychiatrist approved that.”
The TLC alum said the document marked the first time he had evidence to back up his accusations about being locked in a closet by her, adding, "No psychiatrist would ever approve that ever."