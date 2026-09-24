Kate Gosselin Is 'Nervous' About Estranged Son Collin's Book, Claims Insider: 'Going to Expose a Lot'

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Kate Gosselin is reportedly feeling uneasy as her estranged son Collin Gosselin prepares to release a tell-all memoir about his childhood. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 51, is said to be concerned about what Collin, 22, will reveal in In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which is set to hit shelves on October 13. The book promises to detail Collin's experiences growing up on reality television and his longstanding allegations against his mother, which Kate has denied.

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Kate Gosselin Is Reportedly 'Nervous' About Collin's Memoir

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin rose to fame with then-husband Jon Gosselin and their eight children on TLC's 'Jon & Kate Plus 8.'

“There is no doubt Kate is nervous this book is about to hit,” a source . “Kate doesn’t want anyone in the family to talk about their past. She considers any of the children who talk in the family as traitors.” With the book's release approaching, Collin has made it clear he believes other people have more reason to worry about its contents than he does. When recently asked whether he was nervous for anyone to read the memoir, Collin replied, "I'm not the one that should be nervous." "We're putting it all out there, let's just say that," he added.

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Collin Gosselin Says His Book Will 'Expose a Lot'

Source: MEGA 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood' is scheduled to hit shelves on October 13.

Collin has described writing In the Shadow of Eight as a therapeutic experience that allowed him to process a childhood spent in the public eye. "This book is going to expose a lot," he told Page Six, explaining that he also hopes his story will encourage greater protections for children working in entertainment. "This book is going to reveal the truth, and people will finally see the real Kate Gosselin, and it’s not pretty.” According to the publisher, the memoir will explore experiences Collin says occurred away from the cameras, including his time in an institution and his allegations about being mistreated as a child.

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Kate Gosselin Has Denied Collin's Allegations

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Source: MEGA, @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin went to live with his father, Jon Gosselin, who was granted sole physical and legal custody of him in 2018.

Collin has publicly accused his mother of abuse and exploitation over the years, allegations Kate has denied. After Collin announced his memoir earlier this year, Kate pushed back against his claims and described her estranged son as mentally ill. Her attorney previously said he did not believe Kate intentionally harmed Collin and maintained that she made decisions she believed would protect herself and her family.

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Collin Gosselin Has a Message for His Mom

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin followed in his mother's footsteps by competing on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,' three years after Kate Gosselin appeared on the show.

Collin hasn't shied away from addressing his mother while promoting both his book and Season 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Asked what he would say to Kate if she watched him complete on the Fox series, he laughed before offering a brief message: "Hey, Mom! Hope you enjoy." He stressed, however, that appearing on the same competition series his mother previously attempted wasn't about trying to one-up her. "This isn't about her, it's about me," he explained.

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Collin Gosselin Remains Estranged From Much of His Famil

Source: @KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin has remained close with sister Hannah Gosselin despite being estranged from his mother and several of his other siblings.