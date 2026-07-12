Everything Kate Gosselin Has Said About Son Collin's Abuse Allegations — Including Claims About His Mental Health

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Kate Gosselin and her son Collin Gosselin remain estranged years after he dropped bombshell abuse allegations against the matriarch. Following Kate and Jon Gosselin's divorce, Collin opened up about his strained relationship with his mother during a July 2023 episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, appearing alongside his father and sister Hannah Gosselin. A few days after his appearance on the Vice TV show, Collin's older sister Mady Gosselin accused him of physically threatening her and "every member of [her] immediate family," noting some incidents had happened in 2022. "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life," Mady added. Following the family members' explosive back-and-forth, Kate has repeatedly broken her silence to defend herself and address Collin's abuse allegations.

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Kate Gosselin Broke Her Silence For the First Time in 2023

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Kate Gosselin and her son Collin have been estranged for years.

In a lengthy statement in July 2023, Kate backed Mady's account while doubling down on her claims about Collin's mental health. "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," she wrote, in part. "For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon." Kate added, "Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon's removal of Collin from treatment, my son's unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him." The mom-of-eight also discussed Collin's "distorted perception of reality," which was "one of the many issues that he has always struggled with." She then called her son's allegations "complete fabrications" and stood by Mady's public defense of her. "This is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time," she continued.

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Why Kate Gosselin Stayed Silent After Collin Gosselin's September 2024 Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Kate Gosselin was previously married to Jon Gosselin.

The bitter family feud escalated after Collin told The Sun he had been abused by Kate during his childhood. "My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement," he claimed. "She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor and that's how I lived." Collin also claimed he was largely isolated from his siblings and stopped attending school. While Kate did not directly respond to the allegations at the time, her attorney, Richard Puleo, said she "never wants to comment because she always knows that this gets taken out of context." "She doesn't want to comment. Doesn't need to. The record speaks for itself," the representative added.

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Kate Gosselin Denied Causing a Rift Between Collin and His Siblings

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Jon and Kate Gosselin share eight children together.

After Collin alleged that Kate caused a rift between him and his siblings, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum responded to a comment on a TikTok video titled "Kitchen talk and tips." "He knows why.. 😢," she replied to a screenshot about Collin's claims that she "forced apart" the siblings and "pitted against each other."

Kate Gosselin Reiterated Her Claims About Son Collin's Mental Health

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin's memoir will be released in October.