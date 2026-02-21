Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Stalking Scandal Explained Amid 'The Traitors' Season 4 Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Dated for 2 Years

Source: MEGA Colton Underwood's past stalking scandal resurfaced amid his appearance on 'The Traitors.'

Colton Underwood's past continues to haunt him. The former professional football player began dating Cassie Randolph following their meeting on The Bachelor Season 23. They made their debut as a couple on After the Final Rose, telling their fans they were "super in love." "We still have a lot of room to grow in our relationship right now, so we're enjoying dating right now," Underwood said at the time. They reconnected after a brief split in August 2019 — only to part ways for good in 2020. Randolph confirmed their split in a May 2020 Instagram post, writing, "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there." "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always," she continued. Their separation grew complicated when Underwood slammed Randolph's decision to join The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! in July 2020 as they reportedly agreed to handle their breakup privately. Although he claimed he and Underwood were on good terms after the drama, Randolph unfollowed him on Instagram in August 2020.

Cassie Randolph Accused Colton Underwood of Stalking

Source: MEGA Colton Underwood previously dated Cassie Randolph.

In September 2020, OK! learned Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging he had been stalking and harassing her. She also claimed in another police report that he sent her uncomfortable text messages and put a tracking device on her vehicle after their split. The judge granted the restraining order on September 24 of that year, ordering the former Bachelor star to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home and workplace.

Cassie Randolph Later Dropped Her Restraining Order

Source: MEGA Cassie Randolph accused Colton Underwood of stalking and harassing her.

Speaking with TMZ, Underwood confirmed Randolph had dropped the restraining order against him. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," he added. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Lisa Rinna Confronted 'Stalker' Colton Underwood

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK Colton Underwood came out as g-- a few months after his split from Cassie Randolph.

The restraining order scandal flared up again when Underwood's The Traitors costar Lisa Rinna referred to him as "stalker," referencing his past stalking and harassment of Randolph. "Let's talk about you being a stalker…." she wrote on Threads after the reunion episode, in which she reportedly confronted Underwood's use of the word "hostage," aired. According to a Page Six source, the confrontation made Underwood — who was visibly flustered — briefly walk off set. The "stalker" comment gained attention, prompting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to clarify that she just responded "in [her] Housewife mode" and that she and Underwood are "great." "He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game," the reality TV star said on Instagram Stories. "Now, as you know, if you ask me to be a Housewife I'll bring it to you, right? That's what I was doing, all in the name of the game. But just so you know, I am totally great with Colton. I have been texting with him. We talk. Everything is great." Additionally, Peacock released a statement condemning the "cyberbullying" and "personal attacks" toward the cast members. Underwood, for his part, spoke candidly about the hate he received while starring on the Peacock show. He admitted he did not expect people to bring up his past, especially his issue with his ex-girlfriend. "I see some of the comments in the videos. I try to focus on the positive sides of social media," he told USA Today in a February 6 interview I have no interest in going tit for tat with people who are posting things that are simply just untrue and or lacking context of where it was and what happened in my life."

Many of Colton Underwood's 'The Traitors' Season 4 Reunion Scenes Are Set to Be Scrapped

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK A source said Colton Underwood walked out of 'The Traitors' set.