Have Bachelor stars and contentious exes Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood buried the hatchet? According to sources, it appears clearer skies are on the horizon for both parties.

According to TMZ, Randolph has dropped the restraining order she had — and recently extended — against Underwood, which was initially signed off on in September. She had asked for the mandate to stay in place until their next hearing, scheduled for November 6.

The outlet reports that Randolph dismissed the restraining order with prejudice, meaning she is unable to refile it, and that she also requested that police investigation of her ex be dropped as well.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” Underwood told TMZ. “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Randolph initially filed the report with the complaint that Underwood allegedly planted a tracking device on her car to keep tabs on her whereabouts and would show up at her L.A. apartment and parents’ house as well as send harassing texts.

“It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect,” noted Randolph’s attorney at the time. “We are confident this is possible.”

Randolph and Underwood broke up in May. The couple — who met on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2019 — had been together nearly two years before their relationship took a dive.

The split didn’t seem to be particularly prickly for either of them at the time; however, after Randolph appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in July, where she briefly spoke about how she has been coping since the split, Underwood seemed to get hot under the collar.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” he wrote on social media.