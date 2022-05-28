Andy Dick Accuser Refuses To Cooperate With Law Enforcement In Sexual Battery Investigation

Andy Dick will not be charged with felony sexual battery at this time, although charges could come up in the future. Law enforcement explained official charges haven't been filed because his accuser is not being cooperative with authorities investigating the case.

The embattled comedian was arrested by Orange County officers at a campground at O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday, May 11. He later released from jail after shelling out ten percent of his $25,000 bail on Thursday, May 12.