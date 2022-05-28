Andy Dick Accuser Refuses To Cooperate With Law Enforcement In Sexual Battery Investigation
Andy Dick will not be charged with felony sexual battery at this time, although charges could come up in the future. Law enforcement explained official charges haven't been filed because his accuser is not being cooperative with authorities investigating the case.
The embattled comedian was arrested by Orange County officers at a campground at O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday, May 11. He later released from jail after shelling out ten percent of his $25,000 bail on Thursday, May 12.
“At this point, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. So that obviously makes it difficult to continue to investigate the case,” a rep for the Orange County Sheriff Department said on Friday, May 27, according to Fox News.
“If, at any time, the victim does decide that they would like to cooperate, then we would be happy to resume the investigation," the spokesperson continued. "But without that individual cooperation, there’s not much to go on."
As OK! previously reported, Dick's arrest was caught on camera and livestreamed by Captain Content's RV. In the footage, Dick can be clearly seen talking with deputies before he is handcuffed and led away.
There are still very few details available on the alleged sexual battery incident except that a man named JJ accused the actor of assaulting him while he was sleeping.
Despite not being charged with a crime at this time, Dick has a long and sordid history of being arrested or let go from jobs for inappropriate sexual conduct. He was fired from the set of Raising Buchanan after he was accused of "groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions" by several people working on the film.
A year later, he was arrested and charged with one count of simple battery and one count of sexual battery for allegedly groping a woman's backside and making rude comments to her as he passed by her while out on a walk.