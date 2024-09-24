Celebrity Rehab Hall of Infamy! Matthew Perry, Mindy McCready and More
Ben Affleck
Despite being a leading man and Oscar-winning film director, the Batman hunk has been drowning in alcoholism for much of his adult life — leading to three stints in rehab!
"Let me get myself straight before it becomes a rite of passage," Ben Affleck blabbed when he first checked himself in back in 2001. But the 52-year-old fell into a black pit of boozing while his marriage to first wife Jennifer Garner fell apart in 2015 — leading to another stint in 2017 and a 40-day stay in 2018.
Affleck infamously fell off the wagon again, and sources said second wife Jennifer Lopez, watched him like a hawk before their split.
"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he said.
Lindsay Lohan
Reformed wild child Lindsay Lohan, 38, has seriously cleaned up her act since her days as Hollywood's party-hearty It Girl!
The freckle-faced Freaky Friday cutup notched six stays in rehab between 2007 and 2014. But some of her revolving door visits were court-ordered after she was arrested for DUI and reckless driving. During her h------- heyday, Lohan revealed she was into booze — and snorting cocaine "allowed" her to drink even more!
The flame-haired hottie once called rehab "pointless," but she's kept her nose clean for the last ten years. The Hallmark movie sweetheart is now a married mom who shares 1-year-old son, Luai, with Dubai businessman Bader Shammas.
These days, Lohan's family home is the Middle Eastern city, which has a zero-tolerance policy for street drugs!
Brooke Mueller
Hollywood wife Brooke Mueller has struggled with sobriety even more than ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who himself is a platinum member of the rehab club.
The actress, 47, had reportedly been to treatment a whopping 20 times by 2016, and since then, she's added a few more stays to her scorecard. She went once again in 2019 after being caught on audiotape trying to score cocaine, crystal meth and heroin — though she was adamant the heroin was for a friend.
Then, in late 2023, Sheen was granted emergency sole custody of the couple's 14-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob, when Mueller entered a recovery program yet again.
Steven Tyler
Hard-partying rockers are a cliché, but Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has taken it to a whole new level.
He estimated he's spent some $6 million on cocaine in his lifetime. He'd also wake up at 4 a.m., drop acid, then go back to sleep so he'd be tripping two hours later when he got up. He was also an avid fan of booze, meth and heroin. His bandmates first forced Tyler, now 76, into rehab in 1988, but sobriety didn't stick — he was back in treatment again in 1994 and 2006. That was followed by additional stints for an addiction to prescription drugs in 2009 and 2022.
Clean at last, he said drug use leads to "nothing but jail, insanity or death."
Andy Dick
Celeb rehab poster boy Andy Dick has, by his own admission, gone through a revolving door of treatment facilities — some 20 times — to address his infernal drug and alcohol problems and it hasn't worked!
The 58-year-old former NewsRadio TV star and comic has not exactly been a stand-up guy when it comes to his addictions. He even flat-lined momentarily in 2021 after snorting what he thought was "a mountain of cocaine" that turned out to be a heap of fentanyl!
In 2023, he was arrested for public intoxication and failing to register as a s-- offender — stemming from a conviction for groping an Uber driver in 2018 — and in April, he was seen smoking from a strange pipe and urinating on the street while spewing expletives.
Amy Winehouse
Whiskey-voiced soul singer Amy Winehouse was candid about her addiction demons — and her 2007 hit "Rehab" became an eerie epitaph four years later when she died at 27.
The British vocalist began boozing at age 12 and was swilling the sauce daily when she met future husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, in a pub. Winehouse's remorseful ex admitted introducing her to heroin and crack cocaine during their doomed romance.
Despite the "Rehab" refrain of "No, no, no," the divorcée did two stints to kick dope — but continued binge drinking. The beehive-wearing brunette made one last stab at drying out in 2011— but her corpse was found near three vodka bottles. She was killed by acute alcohol poisoning. Authorities say her blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit for driving.
Demi Lovato
The one-time Disney Channel darling admitted she was boozing and taking opiates by age 13, and then got hooked on cocaine.
In 2010, 18-year-old Demi Lovato made her first trip to rehab, but it didn't stick, leading to a year-long stint in a sober living facility.
The "Skyscraper" singer declared herself clean until she nearly died from an Oxycontin overdose in 2018. That sent her to rehab for another stint.
Lovato set off alarm bells in 2021 by declaring she was "California sober" — meaning she still drank and smoked weed. She later backtracked, saying she had changed her ways, and that "sober sober is the only way to be."
Lovato, now 32, still checks in to rehab for tune-ups as she strives to stay clean!
Robert Downey Jr.
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. first smoked pot — with his father! — when he was just eight, and by the time he reached adulthood, he was a full-blown addict.
Downey, now 59, first entered a treatment program in 1987, but he soon relapsed, and by 1995, he was smoking heroin and freebasing cocaine, which led to a string of arrests. He served a six-month court-ordered stint in rehab in 1996, but after a 1998 parole violation, he was sentenced to six months in prison, following by another mandatory stint in treatment.
In 2001, he was busted again and ordered into a year-long recovery program, which helped him finally get sober for good. He credited never giving up as the key to finally kicking the habit.
Lisa Marie Presley
The girl who lost her famous father, Elvis, to chronic drug abuse when she was just nine years old became a drug addict herself by age 13 — and Lisa Marie Presley's Scientologist mother, Priscilla, put her in a church rehab program at 17. That reportedly got her on the straight and narrow for 20 years.
But the birth of her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008 by fourth husband Michael Lockwood led to an opiate prescription that reawakened her demons. Five stints in rehab followed.
Lisa Marie claimed she'd been clean since 2015, though rumors of a relapse swirled after her son, Benjamin Keough, killed himself in 2020. She died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction brought on by years of drug abuse.
Matthew Perry
Tragic sitcom king Matthew Perry was riding high as wise-cracking Chandler Bing on Friends. But a 1997 jet ski accident left him hooked on the painkiller Vicodin, and that year the pill popper completed the first of his 15 rehab trips.
Before his drowning death in October 2023, the moneybags said he'd spent $7 million in his bid to make sobriety stick. The longtime boozer revealed he had once downed 55 pills a day!
Perry's health suffered horribly from his habits. In 2018, his colon exploded due to opiate abuse, forcing him to endure 14 surgeries. The funnyman claimed he'd gotten clean in 2021. But after he was found lifeless in a hot tub at his L.A. home, an autopsy determined the anesthetic ketamine was to blame for his demise.
Keith Urban
Native Aussie Keith Urban, 56, may seem like one of the straightest arrows in Nashville, but it wasn't always that way.
His dream of becoming a country music star turned into a nightmare when he got caught up in alcohol and drug abuse, including freebasing cocaine. Even after two stints in treatment — in 1998 and again in 2001 — he was never able to maintain his sobriety for long. But four months into his marriage to actress Nicole Kidman in 2006, she realized he was still using, so she staged an intervention and shipped him off to rehab — and this time, it took.
Urban is now nearly 18 years sober and said he's still amazed Kidman didn't leave him when she learned of his dark secret.
Mindy McCready
Songbird Mindy McCready was barely in her 20s when she stormed country music with her knockout looks and sassy songs, but her life began unraveling and she was arrested for using a forged prescription to obtain Oxycontin in 2004.
She attempted suicide twice in 2005 — once while pregnant with her son Zander — by intentionally overdosing on pills and booze.
After a series of arrests ranging from DUI to assault, she served stints in jail in 2007 and 2008. McCready joined the cast of TV's Celebrity Rehab and suffered a seizure while filming. But the bottom truly fell out in 2013 when her boyfriend, record producer David Wilson, committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot.
Just a month later, 37-year-old McCready also shot herself to death.