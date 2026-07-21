Politics Comedian Whitney Cummings Reveals Netflix Chopped Her Donald Trump Joke From 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Source: MEGA Whitney Cummings said the network warned her she'd be 'sued' if they kept her Donald Trump joke in the Netflix broadcast. Lesley Abravanel July 21 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Comedian Whitney Cummings said that Netflix cut her joke about President Donald Trump from a taping of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony honoring late-night host Bill Maher after Kennedy Center employees asked them to. Netflix stated that while their preference is not to edit sets, the Kennedy Center holds the contractual right to remove material from the broadcast. The joke in question made a direct reference to Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Cummings ended her live performance with the line, which subsequently leaked to the press before the broadcast edit.

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'He Will Sue You'

Source: MEGA 'He got caught in s-- traffic,' Whitney Cummings joked about Donald Trump.

“I actually heard Trump may come tonight, but he couldn’t make it. He got caught in s-- traffic,” she quipped in the line that was cut from the taping. In an episode of her “Good For You” podcast, Cummings explained that organizers warned her Trump could sue over the bit. “Not only did I have to cut a joke in rehearsal, then the joke I did, I ended on, … it stayed in, and then they said, ‘We would like to cut it out,'” she said. She continued, “They said, ‘We need to cut it from the broadcast,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, it’s already out there. Who cares?’ And they’re like, ‘He will sue you.'”

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'He'll Get Bored and Strike Out of Left Field'

Source: MEGA Whitney Cummings opted not to push back on Netflix's demands.

“They were like, you’ll always have this hanging over your head, and you never know when he’ll get bored and strike out of left field,” she said. Cummings added that she chose not to fight the cut because venue staff feared they would lose their jobs if the joke remained in the final Netflix edit.

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'We'll Get Fired If You Say That'

Source: MEGA Whitney Cummings called Donald Trump a 'dork' for seemingly not being able to take a joke.

“I was practicing my jokes, and people were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get fired if you say that,'” she said. “And I’m like, that is the worst thing you can hear as a comic; it was kind of roast-y. … What a dork, I’m like, if he even watches this, he is such a dork. But I did cut a joke, and I feel the need to just say it: … ‘For Trump to put his name on the Kennedy Center, this is petty even for him, but Trump has always hated John F. Kennedy because the Kennedys had Marilyn Monroe killed before he had a chance to grab her by the pu---.'"

Whitney Cummings Performed at 2011 'Roast of Donald Trump'

Source: MEGA Whitney Cummings performed at the 2011 'Roast of Donald Trump.'