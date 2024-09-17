Connie Chung Reveals She Was 'Sexually Molested' by Same Gynecologist Who Delivered Her When She Was Born in 1946
Connie Chung details the highs of her career and personal hardships in her new book, Connie: A Memoir.
One of the toughest chapters to write about for the legendary journalist, 78, was the time she was "sexually molested" by her gynecologist — who happened to be the same doctor who delivered her when she was born in 1946.
The incident occurred during her first-ever gynecologist visit while she was in college.
The star explained that during the exam, she had no "understanding or knowing what he was doing" when "with his right index finger, he massaged my c-------. Simultaneously he inserted his right middle finger in my v-----."
"To my shock, for the first time in my life, I had an o-----," Chung recalled.
The mom-of-one said he then "leaned over, kissed me, a peck on my lips, and slipped behind the curtain to retreat to his office area. I did not say a word. I could not even look at him."
The author also touches on difficulties she experienced as a woman in her industry, explaining, "I always had to prove myself. Every day was a test, because I was a woman and because I was a minority, but more because I was a woman. There were no skirts in my business."
"We’ve come a long way, but the thing that is disturbing to me is that we really haven’t come that long a way. The sexism still exists," Chung pointed out.
"The racism for Asians has reared its ugly head in a most depressing way. Looking back, it’s important to me that women and minorities know that things have changed, but not enough," the news anchor said of why she's publicizing her story.
The CBS Sunday News alum told Us Weekly that writing her book felt like a form of "catharsis."
"I realized that I had to really sift through stuff that I didn’t necessarily want to live through again," said the wife of Maury Povich. "I discovered that the original source of the word catharsis was a medical term, and it was expunging your body of unwanted waste. I realized that I was really expunging my body of that waste that I didn’t want to have anything to do with."
"At my age, all I want is a good bowel movement," Chung quipped. "So, there I was saying to myself, ‘Oh, this feels really good just to spill it.’ Get it all out."