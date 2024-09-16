'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Bonnet Admits Writing Her New Memoir Was 'Therapeutic': 'It Was Healing to See How Much I've Overcome'

While thinking about her past, Mary says there were a lot of moments where she "forgot things completely."

"It would be shocking to me where I actually didn't know the timeline of my life," she shares. "I would try to think back on things, and I'm like, 'I think that happened before this.' I was like, 'Oh, wait, no that was 10 years before that.' I had to map things out because I got so confused. That was important for me to understand."

Additionally, Mary "still can't make it through" the letter she wrote to herself without crying. "It means so much to me, and I'm so proud of myself. You don't normally think you're proud of yourself on a daily basis. You're like, 'I still need to do this,' but reading it reminds me you don't know why things happen when they happen. For instance, I'm very sensitive to being judged because I was judged so much when I was 15 and pregnant. But looking back on it, I would have never made it through and be where I am now. I still hate being judged, but I have thick skin now because of what I went through at that age. I can handle things."